Aqua-Tots Swim School is Coming Downriver to Old Bridge, New Jersey

Old Bridge, New Jersey, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is thrilled to announce that its fourth New Jersey location will be opening soon in the town of Old Bridge. The brand-new facility, conveniently located at 3853 U.S. 9, will serve children of all ages in both Middlesex and Monmouth County.

Aqua-Tots world-renowned curriculum has been trusted by parents since 1991. Today, the company teaches more than five million swim lessons a year throughout 14 different countries.

Aqua-Tots Swim School’s high satisfaction rate comes from their dedication to creating a safe and fun learning environment that all tots can understand and progress in. Class sizes are small and customized to the needs of families. Lessons for every age and skill level are offered at a variety of times throughout the week for ultimate convenience.

Brothers and franchisees, Pete and Howie Berman, are excited to bring Aqua-Tots’ proven program to the community of Old Bridge, with this location marking their second school in the state. Together they’ve assembled a team of highly-skilled and friendly instructors, managers and front desk personnel who will make you feel right at home.

“We find it so fulfilling to help families protect their children by teaching them skills that will help them in both the water and in life,” Regional Manager Suzi Pellegrino said. “We love the people in this town and the connections we’ve made with them. We can’t wait to see our local youth progress as they learn how to become safe and confident swimmers for life.”

The new Old Bridge location spans 8,500 square feet and features an abundance of swimming zones and family-sized changing rooms, each equipped with a baby changing table. Additionally, the spacious, glass-paned lobby provides ample viewing space for parents, featuring cozy red chairs where they can relax and observe their children's progress.

Families should secure their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. For more details, follow their social media pages on Facebook (@aquatotsoldbridge), Instagram (@aquatots_oldbridge) and TikTok (@aquatots.new.jersey). After opening, families can walk in during business hours to speak with the team, tour the school and learn more about the program.

Aqua-Tots Old Bridge is also seeking passionate water safety instructors to join their team. Interested candidates can find more information and apply online at aqua-tots.com/old-bridge/employment/.

To learn more about swim lessons at Aqua-Tots Old Bridge or to enroll, please visit aqua-tots.com/old-bridge, call 732-227-4515 or email oldbridgeinfo@aqua-tots.com.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 145 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

