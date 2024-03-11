ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 04-Mar-24 1,261 €910.26 1,147,843 05-Mar-24 13,685 €905.67 12,394,094 06-Mar-24 8,217 €906.15 7,445,796 07-Mar-24 3,456 €919.71 3,178,501 08-Mar-24 9,236 €939.93 8,681,222

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

