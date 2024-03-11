Dataiku Welcomes Phil Coady as Chief Revenue Officer

New York, NY, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced that Philip (Phil) Coady has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With a proven track record of scaling global operations across a range of hyper-growth and cloud-first software companies, Coady will spearhead Dataiku's next phase of growth worldwide. Coady will report to Dataiku’s co-founder and CEO Florian Douetteau and will lead global sales, customer success, and partnership teams.

"Phil’s impressive track record scaling high-growth businesses working in innovative technologies makes him a pivotal addition as Dataiku embarks on the next chapter of global growth," said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku. “His data-driven approach to sales, combined with a passion for helping enterprises realize maximum value from software make him an ideal leader to help our customers, partners, and prospects achieve the full potential of AI."

Coady brings over 25 years of proven leadership in software go-to-market (GTM) strategies from guiding startups experiencing hyper-growth to managing large-scale operations with hundreds of sellers and significant revenue streams. He joins Dataiku from Bionic where he was instrumental in constructing their GTM strategy, significantly contributing to its growth and eventual acquisition by Crowdstrike. Prior to that, he was at AppDynamics for six years in various leadership roles, including Chief Operating Officer and Group VP of America Sales. Leading worldwide teams of over 1,000 employees, he was pivotal in driving the company's revenue growth from approximately $150m to over $700m during his tenure. He has also held sales leadership roles at Medallia, Clarabridge (Qualtrics), Motionsoft, Saba Software, and Plateau Systems, where he honed his expertise in building customer-centric sales and operations teams.

Coady’s appointment builds on Dataiku's strong momentum including earning the title of 2023 AI/ML Partner of the Year from Snowflake, Databricks, and AWS; enabling over 600 customers, including Air Canada, BMO, Doosan, GE Aviation, LVMH, Michelin, Standard Chartered Bank, and Toyota Motors Europe; launching pioneering Generative AI tools to make data safe and scalable; and surpassing $250 million in ARR and over 1,000 global employees.

“It is a privilege to join Dataiku as it approaches its next stage of growth,” said Coady. “Dataiku is at the forefront of innovation and has built the best platform for AI — including Generative AI enterprise readiness. We have a unique opportunity to help any company deliver compelling returns on AI and drive widespread use of AI across industries. By doing this we ensure companies don’t get left behind in an era where AI is not optional but essential.”

About Dataiku

Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, enables data experts and domain experts to work together to build data into their daily operations, from advanced analytics to Generative AI. Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI and to execute on its growth. Boasting over 600 customers, including 200 of the Forbes Global 2000, and a dedicated workforce of over 1,000 employees, Dataiku takes pride in its rapid expansion and pivotal role in empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of data, analytics, AI, and Generative AI.

