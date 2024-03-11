Most powerful series-production Porsche of all time sets record lap times at Laguna Seca and the Nürburgring; the Taycan Turbo GT and Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package

Stuttgart, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Porsche is expanding the model line-up of its all-electric sports sedan to include the Taycan Turbo GT and the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package. The latter is built for the track and dispenses with the rear seats in favor of an even better power-to-weight ratio. At peak power, both models can deliver more than 1,000 hp [1]. In combination with various lightweight construction and aerodynamics measures, these all-electric GT sports sedans raise the bar in terms of driving dynamics. A more powerful and efficient pulse inverter that uses silicon carbide as the semiconductor material is used on the rear axle. The first Taycan Turbo GT models should be delivered to customers from this summer.

Zero to 60 mph in as little as 2.1 seconds and a top track speed of up to 190 mph with the Weissach Package

“Attack Mode” provides a short 120 kW (160 hp) boost of additional power

Up to 815 kW (1,092 hp) of peak power [1] with Launch Control

Up to 157 lbs. lighter than the Taycan Turbo S

Available with two or four seats, with standard Porsche Active Ride suspension

Stuttgart. Not yet on the market, but already a record holder: The Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package earned the title of fastest electric series-production car at the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, in California, on February 23, 2024. With a time of 1:27.87, Porsche development driver Lars Kern put in a faster lap than any other driver has before with a series electric car.

Not long before that, a pre-production version of this same new model set a new class record on the Nürburgring. Kern was also at the wheel on that occasion and posted a lap time of 7:07.55 on the Nordschleife. This official lap time is a whopping 26 seconds faster than Kern recorded for his last record lap in a Taycan Turbo S sport sedan equipped with the performance package back in August 2022. This time also stands as the current record for series-production electric cars and also makes the Turbo GT the fastest four-door of any powertrain type on the Nürburgring.

“The two records in Laguna Seca and on the Nordschleife show what great track potential there is in the Taycan,” says Model Line Vice President Kevin Giek. “To prove your mettle on the track, it’s not enough to simply have as much power as possible. The overall package of accelerating and braking, cornering grip, aerodynamics, stability and fine-tuning has to be right. In the Taycan Turbo GT and the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package in particular, our engineers have achieved this in stunning fashion. They have already done a great job with the recently updated existing Taycan models. But our new GT cars yet again clearly raise the bar even higher in terms of driving dynamics and enjoyment.”

“The track at Laguna Seca pushes the Taycan Turbo GT to the limit. It’s the overall package that makes the difference,” says development driver Kern. “The Turbo GT with Weissach Package sets new standards in almost every metric. These include acceleration and braking, an “Attack Mode” that’s intuitive to use and a powertrain designed for maximum traction and performance. And the cornering grip levels are just as impressive. The controllability and light-footedness are unbelievable. The tires work very well and you have the right balance in every driving situation. It is incredibly good fun to drive this car around the undulating track at Laguna Seca.”





When triggered, up to 120 kW (160 hp) of additional power is available for 10 seconds at the press of a button. “Attack Mode” [2] improves upon the push-to-pass function optionally available on other Taycan models. The system is optimized for driving on the track and functions in a similar way to the 99X racing cars that Porsche uses in the Electric ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The boost is indicated by a countdown timer in the instrument cluster and dynamically staged with animated rings on the speedometer.



Compared to the push-to-pass function available in the other Taycan models, “Attack Mode” offers 50 kW more boost power and is operated and made available in different ways: as an alternative to pressing the mode switch that’s mounted just off to the side of the steering wheel, “Attack Mode” can also be activated and deactivated via the right-hand paddle. This makes the function easier to use on the track. “You can also trigger the boost with racing gloves, and without taking a hand off the wheel,” explains Kern. “With this simple and fast means of operation, the Taycan Turbo GT models are tailored for track use.” With the left steering wheel paddle, the recuperation level can be set and adapted to the driving situation.



New power electronics in the powertrain

Porsche has recently extensively upgraded the Taycan model line and generally increased the overall system power of the cars. Among other things, the enhanced powertrain with a new rear-axle motor enables even more dynamic performance compared to the predecessor models. The Taycan Turbo GT and Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package are the new sporting flagship models and take Taycan performance to the next level. Equipped with a more powerful pulse inverter, both cars have 580 kW (777 hp). With Launch Control that increases to up to 760 kW (1019 hp) of overboost power or up to 815 kW (1092 hp) for two seconds according to the peak power measurement method [1].

The Taycan Turbo GT needs just 2.2 sec. for the sprint from zero to 60 mph, or just 2.1 sec. with the Weissach Package. This makes the model one- to two-tenths of a second faster than the Taycan Turbo S. The difference in acceleration from a standstill to 200 km/h (124 mph) is even greater: 6.6 or 6.4 sec. for the Taycan Turbo GT without/with Weissach Package, which is up to 1.3 sec. quicker than the Taycan Turbo S.



The pulse inverter is the key component for controlling the electric motor. In both Taycan Turbo GT models, pulse inverters with a maximum current of 900 amps are used on the rear axle. These deliver even more power and torque than the 600-amp pulse inverter used in the Taycan Turbo S. For better efficiency, silicon carbide is also used as the semiconductor material in the pulse inverter. This significantly reduces switching losses and enables higher switching frequencies. The transmission ratio and the robustness of the gearbox have also been improved, allowing for higher torque figures. The maximum torque in both versions is up to 1,340 Nm (988 lb-ft).



Carbon fiber components and Porsche Active Ride: Lightweight construction and advanced chassis

With intelligent lightweight construction measures, Porsche has reduced the weight of the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package by up to 157 lbs compared to the Taycan Turbo S. A number of carbon fiber parts contribute to this. Carbon fiber is used for the trims on the B-pillars, the upper shells on the door mirrors and the side skirt inlays, among other components. A lightweight luggage compartment and the omission of the electric soft-closing function of the trunk lid also save weight.



The Taycan Turbo GT is equipped as standard with special performance summer tires mounted on 21-inch lightweight forged wheels and Porsche Active Ride suspension, with Turbo GT-specific tuning. In dynamic driving situations, this suspension offers an optimal connection to the road thanks to a balanced distribution of wheel loads. In addition, the exclusive Turbo GT wheels have relief-milled spokes, which saves weight and at the same time effectively ventilates the brakes.



The Taycan Turbo GT comes standard with lightweight ceramic brakes. Based on the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB), the brake system has been optimized from a weight perspective. Design changes to the brake disc chamber and the brake caliper housing shave off more than four pounds. This has a positive effect on both the driving dynamics and performance: reducing the unsprung and rotating masses enhances performance. The brake calipers are painted exclusively in Victory Gold.



Rear spoiler with flap and exclusive paint finishes: Aerodynamics and exterior design

Porsche developed a front spoiler with aeroblades specifically for the Taycan Turbo GT. The rear view is dominated by an adaptive spoiler, the edge of which features a Gurney flap in a high-gloss carbon fiber weave finish.



Matrix Design LED headlights come as standard. They can be upgraded to HD Matrix Design LED headlights on the Taycan Turbo GT as an option. The SportDesign sideskirts feature carbon fiber inlays, the upper portion of the exterior mirrors are in carbon fiber, and unique to the Turbo GT models- the B-pillars are finished in carbon fiber. The trims of the side windows are painted in high-gloss black.



While the Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S with Turbonite features differ from the other models in the series, the Taycan Turbo GT has more of a racing vibe. Both models bear the colored Porsche crest on the hood as well as on the hub covers of the lightweight alloy wheels. The ‘Turbo GT’ logo on the rear lid is painted in matte black.



A total of six standard exterior colors are available, including the new paint options of Pale Blue Metallic and Purple Sky Metallic. These are reserved exclusively for the Taycan Turbo GT for one year. The extensive Paint to Sample program from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offers further customization options. In addition, a set of decals with the Taycan logo is available in the lower part of the doors and on the front bonnet, either in Volt Blue or in matte/gloss black.



A sporting ambience: The interior

The sporty Race-Tex features come with black leather trims as standard. The standard equipment Adaptive Sports Seats Plus (with electric 18-way adjustment and memory package) feature a Turbo GT logo embroidered on the front headrests. In addition, a badge with the individual model logo is located below the climate control panel. Exclusive interior equipment with contrasting tones in Volt Blue or GT Silver are available on request.



On the GT Sport steering wheel, the rim is covered with black Race-Tex and has a 12 o'clock marking. The Taycan Turbo GT features the Sport Chrono package from the Taycan Turbo S.



Designed for performance on the track: Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package

The Taycan Turbo GT with optional Weissach Package is even more laser sharp in its positioning. With additional aerodynamics and lightweight construction measures, this model is even more resolutely designed for performance. The Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 2.1 sec., making the two-seater a tenth of a second faster than the similarly powerful Taycan Turbo GT. Its top track speed is 190 mph instead of 180 mph.



Additional aerodynamics measures include air deflector elements on the underbody and a new front diffuser. In the rear, the model with the Weissach Package features a fixed rear wing in a carbon fiber weave finish with wing supports fixed to the body. The total downforce here is up to 485 lbs. The Weissach Package logo is prominent on the endplates of the rear wing. Exclusively available on request is a striped wrap in Volt Blue, black or matte black. This further accentuates the car’s motorsport character. The striped design can be combined with the black decal set.



Eliminating all equipment not required for track driving has shaved off roughly 157 lbs. compared to the Taycan Turbo S. Instead of the usual rear seat system, there is a tailor-made, high-quality lightweight carbon fiber cladding with a storage compartment behind the driver and front passenger seats. The analog clock from the Sport Chrono Package, which is normally present on the instrument panel, is also dispensed with, as are the floor and trunk mats and less insulation material is used. The Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package only has a charge port door on the passenger side, which is operated manually instead of electrically. Special sound- and heat-insulating glass and the Sound Package Plus also save weight. The latter does without rear speakers and replaces the BOSE® Surround Sound system found standard in the Turbo GT.



The GT interior package with Race-Tex in Black comes as standard. On the passenger side there is a badge with the Weissach Package logo. The interior packages in Volt Blue and GT Silver are also available for the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package. Contrast stitching in the respective color rounds out the range of features.



The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the 2025 Taycan Turbo GT and the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package start at $230,000. MSRP does not include tax, title, registration, dealer charges or a $1,995 delivery, processing and handling fee. Both models are available to order now and are expected to arrive at U.S. dealers in summer of 2024.

[1] Test method: https://www.porsche.com/gtr21

[2] “Attack Mode” requires responsible use on public roads. Obey all traffic laws, consider driving and tire conditions, and driver skill level prior to engaging. The function is available from a speed above 3 mph and at a battery temperature of more than 50° F and an SoC of more than 30 per cent.

