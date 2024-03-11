Perdue Farms Continues Support for Next Generation Farmers with Grant for National FFA Organization Blue Jacket Program

Salisbury, MD, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of a company commitment to inspire the next generation of farmers, Perdue Farms has renewed its support of the National FFA Organization’s Give the Gift of Blue program with a $20,000 grant funded through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. This donation is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors® outreach focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

FFA (formerly Future Farmers of America) is a student organization that prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

“National FFA is grateful for Perdue Farms’ continued partnership and commitment to the future of agriculture,” said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation and chief marketing officer of the National FFA Organization. “By supporting the Give the Gift of Blue program, they are helping more FFA members feel welcome in our organization and part of something bigger than themselves .”

FFA members are required to wear Official Dress, which includes an FFA jacket and scarf or tie, to participate in competitions and attend the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. The FFA blue jacket, part of the organization since 1933, generates pride in those who wear it, highlighting the state and local chapter they represent and giving students a sense of belonging.

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, applauds the work of the National FFA Organization’s Give the Gift of Blue program.

“FFA is an important organization for the future of agriculture and the next generation of farmers in this country,” she said. “The iconic blue jackets are a point of pride for FFA members. We are proud to continue funding to enable youth who cannot afford the jacket the opportunity to participate in a unique tradition.”



About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of our belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. At Perdue Farms, we believe in responsible food and agriculture®.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations, and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

Attachment