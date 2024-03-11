AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report - February 2024

 February YTD - FebruaryBeginning
Inventory
 20242023%Chg 20242023%ChgFeb 2024
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP7,8438,760-10.5 13,74916,776-18.094,854
 40 < 100 HP3,4583,512-1.5 6,6527,283-8.738,639
 100+HP1,5521,5102.8 3,0673,343-8.310,894
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors12,85313,782-6.7 23,46827,402-14.4144,387
4WD Farm Tractors227265-14.3 448483-7.2658
Total Farm Tractors13,08014,047-6.9 23,91627,885-14.2145,045
Self-Prop Combines363530-31.5 8141,004-18.91,291

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

