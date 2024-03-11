IPG Tops the 2024 Ad Age 'A-List'

The Martin Agency and The Weber Shandwick Collective Named to the A-List

New York, NY, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that five of its agencies were honored at the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards — the trade publication's coveted ranking of agencies, companies and innovators and their efforts to move the advertising industry forward, with IPG companies winning more honors than any other agency group. Recognized as top-performers in the industry, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, The Martin Agency, UM and The Weber Shandwick Collective were honored for their innovative and market-moving work across the advertising, media, PR and healthcare sectors.

The Martin Agency secured the No. 5 position on Ad Age’s 2024 Agency A-List, marking its second consecutive year on the esteemed list. This recognition follows the agency’s viral campaign for Solo Stove featuring Snoop Dogg , as well as a series of new business wins, including Papa Johns, Google Chrome, Sanofi, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and Miracle-Gro. With impressive new business growth in 2023, The Martin Agency continues to demonstrate how integrating creativity and culture into its core operations can drive remarkable business growth and success.

Ranked at No. 10 on the A-List, The Weber Shandwick Collective stood out for its remarkable achievements in leading clients toward culturally relevant success. Under the leadership of CEO Gail Heimann and President Susan Howe, the agency crafted innovative campaigns — such as the viral Pop-Tarts mascot stunt and Barbie's transformation from an iconic doll to feminist hero — that effectively engaged audiences and increased brand visibility.



For the second year in a row, IPG Health earned the title of "Health Care Network of the Year," recognized for its excellence in DE&I and innovation in data and AI integration. This recognition follows a year of groundbreaking achievements, including the launch of industry-first initiatives like the clinical trial diversity offering and IPG Health Influencer ID (IDI). Since the introduction of this category last year, IPG Health remains the sole healthcare network to receive this prestigious accolade.

Additionally, under the leadership of Eileen Kiernan, IPG Mediabrands stood out as Ad Age's 2024 U.S. Network of the Year. The network, which includes Initiative, KINESSO, MAGNA, Mediahub and UM, saw transformative growth marked by strategic initiatives like a dedicated retail media unit, and a partnership with Google for AI innovation. The publication notes that, despite industry challenges, IPG Mediabrands achieved substantial revenue growth, showcasing its commitment to technology and data analytics for tangible business outcomes.

Finally, Ad Age named UM its Media Agency of the Year, highlighting its leadership in retail and commerce, marketplace equity and DEI as significant drivers of the agency’s success. With the development of innovative tools like Shoptimizer, UM continues to excel in delivering tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of brands in today's dynamic marketplace.

"It’s gratifying to see so many of our agencies being recognized — underscoring their talent and the exceptional capabilities they bring to bear in delivering client success, whether in the creative and earned space, in media or in healthcare communications,” commented Philippe Krakowsky, CEO, IPG. “These honors reflect the breadth of expertise across our companies, and we congratulate the teams at The Martin Agency, IPG Mediabrands, IPG Health, The Weber Shandwick Collective and UM for their ongoing commitment to effectiveness and excellence.”

Winners will be celebrated at Ad Age’s in-person A-List & Creativity Awards Gala in New York City on April 24, 2024.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.89 billion in 2023.





