Global Animal Biotechnology Market to Reach $45.70 Billion by 2030 Owing To Growing Demand for Genetically Modified Animals | Says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Animal Biotechnology Market, By Product Type (Diagnostics Tests, Vaccines, Drugs, Reproductive and Genetic, Feed Additives, Others), By Application (Diagnosis of Animal Diseases, Treatment of Animal Diseases, Preventive Care of Animals, Drug Development, Others), By Animal Type (Companion, Livestock), By End User (Veterinary Laboratories, Point-of-Care Testing/In-house Testing, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Others), and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030. According to the report, the global animal biotechnology market was valued at US$ 25.15 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 45.70 Bn by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030.



Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6555

Market Dynamics

The growth of the animal biotechnology market can be attributed to the increasing demand for genetically modified animals for various purposes such as research, pharmaceutical production, and food production. Additionally, advancements in biotechnology techniques have enabled the development of new and improved animal biotechnology products, further driving market growth.

Global Animal Biotechnology Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $25.15 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $45.70 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By Animal Type, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing Demand for Animal Protein



• Advancements in Veterinary Care



• Advancements in Genetic Engineering Enable Tailored Breeding Traits Restraints & Challenges • Ethical Concerns Hamper Commercialization of Transgenic Animals



• High Development Costs Pose Challenge for Small Players

Market Trends

One of the key trends in the animal biotechnology market is the growing use of gene editing technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9 to develop genetically modified animals with desired traits. This has facilitated the production of animals with enhanced disease resistance, improved meat quality, and increased productivity.

Another trend in the market is the increasing focus on animal cloning for the conservation of endangered species and the production of genetically uniform livestock. This trend is expected to drive market growth as the demand for rare and valuable animal species continues to rise.

Buy this Complete Business Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6555

Opportunities:

The animal biotechnology market offers a lucrative opportunity in the segment of diagnostics tests. With the increasing prevalence of diseases among animals, there is a rising demand for accurate and efficient diagnostic tools. Diagnostics tests are crucial in identifying various illnesses and conditions in animals, which is essential for timely treatment and preventive care. As a result, this segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. The advancements in diagnostic technologies, such as PCR and ELISA, are driving the growth of this segment. Additionally, the growing awareness among pet owners and veterinarians regarding the importance of early diagnosis further propels the demand for diagnostic tests in the animal biotechnology market.

Another promising market opportunity in the animal biotechnology sector lies in the application of animal biotechnology for the diagnosis of animal diseases. With the increasing focus on animal health and welfare, there is a growing need for effective diagnostic methods to detect and treat various diseases in animals. The diagnosis of animal diseases is critical in ensuring the well-being of animals and preventing the spread of infections. This segment is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing investments in research and development activities aimed at developing advanced diagnostic techniques for animal diseases. Moreover, the rising adoption of companion animals and livestock for various purposes further fuels the demand for diagnostic tools in animal biotechnology.

Recent Developments:

On November 20, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved a number of animal drugs including those that treat Giardia duodenalis in dogs and bacterial enteritis in replacement beef and dairy heifers

Ayradia for dogs, on October 11, 2023, the U.S. FDA approved Ayradia, a metronidazole oral suspension, for the treatment of Giardia duodenalis infection in dogs. Ayradia is the first U.S. FDA-approved animal drug for treating Giardia duodenalis infections (Manufactured by Virbac AH, Inc. an animal health pharmaceutical company).

Aivlosin for female swine: On October 13, 2023 the U.S. FDA approved Aivlosin Water Soluble Granules (WSG) - 62.5% w/w tylvalosin as tylvalosin tartrate - for female swine intended for breeding such as replacement gilts, gestating replacement gilts, gestating sows, lactating sows, and weaned sows

Ask for Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6555

Key Market Takeaways:

Animal Biotechnology is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing prevalence of animal diseases and the growing focus on animal health and welfare.

On the basis of product type, the diagnostics tests segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the rising demand for accurate diagnostic tools and advancements in diagnostic technologies.

In terms of applications, the diagnosis of animal diseases segment is expected to lead the market, driven by the growing need for effective diagnostic methods in animal biotechnology.

Veterinary laboratories are expected to be the dominating end user segment, as they play a crucial role in the diagnosis and treatment of animal diseases.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the market, owing to the presence of key players and the high adoption of animal biotechnology in the region.

Key players operating in the Animal Biotechnology market include Heska Corporation, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., HESTER BIOSCIENCES LIMITED, Zoetis Inc., among others. The market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on research and development activities to introduce innovative products and expand their market presence.

Read complete market research report, " Global Animal Biotechnology Market, By Product Type, By Application, By Animal Type, By End, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Market Segmentation:



By Product Type:

Diagnostics Tests

Vaccines

Drugs

Reproductive and Genetic

Feed Additives

Others

By Route of Application:

Diagnosis of Animal Diseases

Treatment of Animal Diseases

Preventive Care of Animals

Drug Development

Others





By Animal Type:

Companion Dogs Cats Horses Others

Livestock Poultry Swine Cattle Sheep & Goats Others





By End User:

Veterinary Laboratories

Point-of-Care Testing/In-house Testing

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Find more related trending reports below:

Red Biotechnology Market, By Product Type (Biopharmaceuticals, Biosimilars, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Cell Therapy), By Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Animal Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Medical Biotechnology, Industrial Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Biotechnology Industry, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Academic Institutions), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific)

White Biotechnology Market, By Product Type (Biochemical, Biofuel, Biomaterial, Bioproduct), By Application (Food & Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp & Paper, Textile, Energy, Others), By Feedstock Type (Grains & Starch Crops, Agricultural Residues, Food Waste, Forestry Material, Animal by-product, Energy Crops, Urban & Suburban Waste), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Animal Genetics Market by Animal type (Poultry, Bovine, Canine, Porcine, and Others), by Genetic Material (Semen, Embryo, and Others), by Applications (Genetic Trait Testing, Genetic Disease Testing, DNA Testing, and Breeding), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.