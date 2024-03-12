Big Screen Entertainment Group Unveils Global Release of Mystery Thriller 'The Mirror' on Streaming Platforms

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is proud to announce the global release on multiple streaming platforms of the acclaimed, mystery thriller, "The Mirror."



Full of twists and turns, the gripping film features a stellar cast including Kelly LeBrock, Erin Cahill and Bryan Callen.

Made over a decade ago, BSEG's murder mystery is making its streaming debut now as the company looks to capitalize on its new, multiple distribution partnerships in the thriving streaming universe.

"We're thrilled to finally bring 'The Mirror' to audiences worldwide," said Kimberley Kates, CEO of Big Screen Entertainment Group. "This film has been a labor of love, and with the ever-expanding landscape of streaming platforms, we believe now is the perfect time to share this intriguing tale with the world."

Directed and written by Stephen Eckelberry, "The Mirror" follows the journey of a young woman, portrayed by Erin Cahill (Resident Evil, Power Rangers), as she unravels an 80-year-old murder mystery tied to a silent movie star's haunting past. Her quest for truth uncovers family secrets, buried treasures and attracts the attention of dangerous adversaries.

The film also features standout performances from Bryan Callen (Bad Santa, The Hangover), Kelly LeBrock (Woman in Red, Weird Science), and Thaao Penghlis (Mission Impossible), adding depth and intensity to the drama.

Prepare to embark on a thrilling cinematic journey filled with mystery, suspense, and stunning surprises as "The Mirror" makes its long-awaited debut on streaming platforms everywhere this May.

About BSEG:

Founded in 2005, our mission at Big Screen Entertainment Group (BSEG) is to create transformative stories that captivate, entertain, inspire and touch the hearts of audiences worldwide while forging enduring robust financial returns for our investors through innovation and ingenuity.

