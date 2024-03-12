Epsilon Partners with Comscore’s Proximic for Global Contextual Data

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and a leading provider of audience and content targeting solutions for programmatic activation, and Epsilon, a global advertising and marketing technology company, today announced a partnership with Epsilon for global cross-screen contextual data.



Epsilon will utilize Proximic by Comscore’s AI-powered contextual classifications for Epsilon Digital—the company’s adtech platform for performance-based, personalized digital media at scale. Proximic by Comscore will deliver Epsilon rich insights into content across thousands of touchpoints with a focus on brand suitability, inventory quality, IAB and GARM categorizations.

Driven by Proximic’s industry-leading contextual natural language processing engine and AI contextual categorization technology, Proximic by Comscore’s contextual solutions enable marketers and media companies to extract a rich set of contextual datapoints from digital addressable supply across platforms such as CTV, audio, desktop and mobile.

“As the industry moves towards an alternative signal-based future, rich contextual data is more vital than ever before as marketers seek to maximize the value of inventory available to them in biddable environments,” said Kathryn Roganti, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Proximic by Comscore. “Our partnership with Epsilon will enhance ad quality line of sight for supply available via Epsilon’s expansive adtech stack, unlocking new efficiencies and increasing performance for clients activating with Epsilon Digital.”

“We’re excited to see our relationship grow with Comscore as a longstanding Publicis partner as we work together to enhance cross-screen ad quality for our global client base,” added Rachael Churchill, Senior Vice President of Quality & Operations at Epsilon.

About Epsilon:

Epsilon is a global advertising and marketing technology company positioned at the center of Publicis Groupe. Epsilon accelerates clients’ ability to harness the power of their first-party data to activate campaigns across channels and devices, with an unparalleled ability to prove outcomes. The company’s industry-leading technology connects advertisers with consumers to drive performance while respecting and protecting consumer privacy. Epsilon’s people-based identity graph allows brands, agencies and publishers to reach real people, not cookies or devices, across the open web. For more information, visit epsilon.com.

About Proximic by Comscore:

Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a leader in programmatic targeting. Powered by Comscore's trusted datasets and the industry's leading natural language processing contextual engine, Proximic by Comscore enables media buyers and sellers to maximize the scale and performance of their campaigns. Through their innovative suite of ID-based and ID-less audience and content targeting segments Proximic by Comscore supports the evolution of the programmatic ecosystem, enabling clients and partners to continue executing impactful advertising strategies. For more information about Proximic by Comscore, please visit www.proximic.com.

