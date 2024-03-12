Trust Stamp releases a White Paper on its AI-Powered Stable-IT2 Technology

Atlanta, GA, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM has released a white paper discussing its Stable-IT2 technology and potential use cases. In particular, the white paper addresses the use of the Stable IT2 in FIDO implementations.

The Stable IT2 is a biometric cryptosystem designed to secure cryptographic keys and other important secrets via a renewable cryptographic secret generated using a facial image. Stable IT2 incorporates all of the benefits of Passkeys while introducing an additional layer of authentication to bolster security further. It not only aligns with FIDO2 specifications but enhances them by offering a forward-looking approach to identity authentication. By integrating Trust Stamp's Stable IT2 into digital credentials, users can significantly elevate identity security and authentication. Moreover, this advanced privacy-focused solution addresses the shortcomings of existing methods like Passkeys, ensuring that only genuine users can access applications, accounts, and wallets.



Dr Norman Poh, Trust Stamp’s Chief Science Officer commented, “Stable IT2 revolutionizes data security in biometric systems by eliminating the need to store biometric data. With Stable IT2, a face is authenticated, not by comparing it to a stored biometric, but instead, the face is authenticated because only the right face can regenerate the cryptographic key. Therefore, you can secure digital assets by safeguarding the key, which can only be regenerated using the right face. While passkeys offer convenience, their reliance on physical device storage creates some user friction and prevents wide-spread adoption. On the other hand, syncing the keys via a cloud service poses significant security risks. Stable IT2 addresses this conundrum by incorporating biometrically-derived keys, as a mechanism to protect passkeys. This not only enhances the security and integrity even in compromised scenarios but also greatly enhances the portability of keys across devices. We are, therefore, one-step closer to creating a biometric-bound digital identity token.”



