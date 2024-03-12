Crosslake Fibre Expands Network Services with New Point of Presence at Cologix Montréal Data Center

DENVER and LONDON, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix, North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Crosslake Fibre, an international Network Service Provider (NSP) and developer of long haul fiber routes. The latest advancement includes the launch of a new Point of Presence (PoP) at Cologix's MTL3 digital edge data center in Montréal, Canada, driven by the increasing customer demand for Crosslake's services.

This significant development builds upon Crosslake Fibre's existing partnership with Cologix in Toronto, Canada, where the company operates a unique cross-lake submarine cable connecting essential financial and technology markets in Toronto, New York and Chicago. The addition of the Montréal location now extends access to Crosslake's global financial network Velocity and general network services, enhancing connectivity options for Cologix customers and reinforcing Crosslake's position as a leader in international network services.

"This new PoP at Cologix’s MTL3 data center is a natural progression of our existing partnership,” said Mike Cunningham, CEO of Crosslake Fibre. “Our terrestrial and subsea fiber infrastructure extends our reach and enables both new and existing customers to access our high-performance network, improving global connectivity and resiliency.”

Cologix has a robust Canadian interconnection ecosystem of 350 networks, 200+ cloud providers, 15 public cloud onramps and three internet exchanges. Currently, Cologix provides 75% of all public cloud onramps in Canada, including Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Google Cloud Interconnect, IBM Cloud, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute and Oracle FastConnect.

"We understand the growing need within our ecosystem for connectivity solutions that cater to the changing data requirements of businesses, especially those embracing AI applications," said Sean Maskell, President and General Manager of Cologix Canada. "This expansion empowers us to deliver scalable, secure and uninterrupted capacity to customers, offering the quickest, most efficient routes across diverse geographic locations."

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services in 11 markets across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate its customers’ businesses at the digital edge. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit Cologix or email. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Crosslake Fibre

Crosslake Fibre is an International Network Service Provider (NSP) and developer of fibre-optic projects throughout North America and Europe. Crosslake’s innovative approach to operating and developing next-generation networks provides a range of connectivity services on new backbone routes for financial services, telecommunications carriers and web-centric customers. For additional information, visit www.crosslakefibre.ca.

