Registration Opens For Free Event On Navigating Cancer And Employment, Allsup Explains

Allsup, a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, is excited to sponsor Cancer and Career's 11th Annual Midwest Conference on Work & Cancer, scheduled for Friday, March 22, 2024. This free virtual event brings together cancer patients, survivors, healthcare professionals, employers and advocates to discuss effective management of treatment, recovery and employment for individuals who have cancer.

“Cancer and Careers exemplifies genuine commitment to aiding those affected by cancer, whether they’re navigating employment during or after their diagnosis,” said T.J. Geist, Allsup Principal Advocate. “Our longstanding partnership with Cancer and Careers allows us to guide numerous cancer patients and survivors through the complexities of applying for SSDI benefits, in combination with eventual support for re-entering the workforce using Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program.”

Boasting four decades of experience, Allsup has successfully assisted over 400,000 individuals living with disabilities or serious health conditions, including cancer, in getting SSDI benefits when their conditions prevent them from working. The experts at Allsup are known for guiding clients through the SSDI claims process, which can be long and may involve several appeals with the Social Security Administration.

“As claimants get through a lengthy waiting period for approval—often spanning several months or longer—they can take advantage of Disability Financial Solutions®, which is an exclusive Allsup service designed to relieve financial concerns for SSDI claimants. DFS helps with concerns such as daily living expenses, credit card bills and healthcare needs,” Geist explained.

After receiving SSDI approval, beneficiaries considering a return to the workforce can benefit from the assistance offered by Allsup Employment Services (AES), a subsidiary of Allsup and a Social Security-authorized Employment Network. AES assigns a dedicated case manager to beneficiaries and offers free support and resources through the Ticket to Work Program.

This year’s conference will delve into a variety of topics critical to the cancer community, including balancing treatment and work, disclosure decisions, managing side effects in the workplace, the role of Artificial Intelligence in job searching and employment, and effective communication strategies. The conference is designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and resources needed to manage their careers through the cancer journey successfully.

In recognition of the digital divide, the event will also spotlight the Technology Assistance Program (TAP), aimed at providing necessary technology to participants who might otherwise be unable to attend due to lack of access to reliable technology.

Sessions will feature real-time closed captioning to ensure accessibility for all attendees, and continuing education credits will be available for nurses, social workers and HR professionals. For more information or to register for the virtual event, visit CancerAndCareers.org.

ABOUT CANCER AND CAREERS

Cancer and Careers empowers and educates people with cancer to thrive in their workplace, by providing expert advice, interactive tools and educational events. Cancer and Careers helps more than 470,000 people each year — online, in print and in person.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at AllsupLLC.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

