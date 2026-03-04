Allsup Employment Services Joins United Spinal Association’s Work Readiness Program, Admission Now Open

Belleville, Illinois, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup Employment Services (AES) is joining with the United Spinal Association to present their Work Readiness & Education Program for 2026, meant for individuals with spinal conditions and those using wheelchairs. AES, a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN), has helped thousands of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries such as those with spinal conditions to return to work.

This virtual webinar series will start with a one-hour session on Tuesday, March 17, at 1 p.m. EST and continues throughout 2026. The content highlights Allsup Employment Services experts and their shared mission with the United Spinal Association to support individuals with disabilities in achieving greater independence and enhanced quality of life.

During this free virtual webinar series, vocational experts will discuss the ins-and-outs of the Social Security Administration’s Ticket to Work (TTW) Program, as well as employment opportunities for individuals with spinal conditions.

“We’re honored to represent Allsup Employment Services and to join this important discussion about Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program and the support available to people with disabilities,” said Diane Winiarski, senior director of Allsup Employment Services. “For many individuals living with spinal conditions, the idea of returning to work can feel overwhelming—especially when they’re unsure how employment may affect the benefits they rely on. Our team is committed to helping people navigate these challenges and explore opportunities to return to work with confidence.”

“Ticket to Work offers a path for individuals to explore employment with important protections in place,” Winiarski said. “Our role is to walk alongside each person, explain benefits clearly, help coordinate workplace accommodations and support career development. At AES, we help individuals make informed choices about their work and health with confidence.”

As a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN), AES helps disability beneficiaries return to work as Ticket to Work participants, guiding them toward greater independence using the program’s resources. TTW is a free program for SSDI recipients and is designed to support the nearly 60% of beneficiaries who are interested in returning to work after a work-disrupting disability.

The program will provide insights on key employment topics, including:

Managing benefits while working

Building a resume that highlights your skills and experience

Disclosing a disability to employers

Interview strategies and job search tips.

Workplace accommodations and assistive technology.

Participants will receive valuable guidance on navigating employment while balancing health and financial considerations.

United Spinal Association’s Work Readiness Program is designed to support the pursuit of job opportunities for all wheelchair users, including individuals with spinal cord injury and disorders (SCI/D). The program offers resources for people who want to return to work, including information about benefits, strategies for transitioning to employment, how-to guides, and guidance on removing barriers to employment, as well as access to mentors who have successfully returned to work after injury or diagnosis.

To register: Anyone interested in attending program may register online.

United Spinal’s Work Readiness Program also supports employers interested in ensuring that people with disabilities are represented in their workforce by providing guidance and resources in recruitment, onboarding, and accommodations through training and distributing job opportunities to their national network of members and 50 chapters. Learn more about the Work Readiness Program at UnitedSpinal.org.

As a long-time champion of United Spinal Association, AES participates in virtual and in-person events designed to demystify the TTW Program and highlight employment services and resources for disability beneficiaries who would like to return to work.

Learn more about returning to work with SSDI benefits and help from Allsup Employment Services by calling 866-540-5105 or visit AllsupEmploymentServices.com .

ABOUT UNITED SPINAL ASSOCIATION

United Spinal Association represents our nation’s 5.5 million wheelchair users. We proudly trace our roots to the paralyzed World War II vets who came home to an inaccessible nation and made it their new mission to create a fully inclusive society. We honor them by using today’s tools to provide top-notch service and resources to our members, chapters, and the broader disability community.

ABOUT ALLSUP EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Allsup Employment Services (AES), a subsidiary of Allsup, provides free nationwide assistance to Social Security disability beneficiaries returning to work through Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program. AES is a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN) whose professionals help beneficiaries protect their Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits while they attempt a return to work. Learn more at AllsupEmploymentServices.com.

