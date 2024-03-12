SurgePays Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

2023 Revenue of $137.1 million

BARTLETT, Tenn., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2023 and Fourth Quarter Highlights

Revenue of $137.1 million for the full year 2023 and $32.3 million for the fourth quarter, changes of 13% and -11% over the prior year periods, respectively.

Gross profit of $35.6 million for the full year 2023 and $7.4 million for the fourth quarter, increases of 165% and 11% over the prior year periods, respectively.

Net income of $20.6 million for the full year 2023 and $3.0 million for the fourth quarter.





Management Commentary

Chairman and CEO Brian Cox commented on the year’s results, “2023 was an excellent year for SurgePays. Our management team has done an outstanding job executing our growth strategy and delivered record financial results. Compounding profits, execution, and momentum from 2023, in conjunction with our successful raise in January and subsequent warrants exercised, have put us in the best financial position ever, with over $40 million in cash.

The cumulative impact of our team's efforts has resulted in expanded opportunities and produced a year of solid profitability. We envision utilizing convenience stores and bodegas to become one of the largest distributors of unbanked financial technology and prepaid wireless services to the underbanked in the country. We believe we now have the product suite and war chest to make this vision a reality.

Additionally, in 2023, we acquired Clearline Mobile to integrate our SurgePays software with customer-facing touchscreen tablets next to convenience store registers. We feel this technology, combined with the planned nationwide launch of Linkup Mobile in the second quarter of 2024, our own prepaid wireless company, gives us a competitive advantage that separates us from the competition in terms of our suite of products and services, in-store marketing strategy, and support team. Our focus is now on building in-house and indirect sales channels and distribution.

In 2023, we produced $20.6 million in net income, compared to a net loss of ($0.7) million in 2022, through increasing revenue and expanding high gross margins. The ACP stopped accepting new applications for enrollment in February and is expected to run out of funding in April 2024. The company hopes that this essential program, which assists more than 20 million households, will be funded by Congress; however, at this time, we cannot predict any outcome. If the ACP is funded, we plan to expand our ACP customer base and use this base to expand our other business segments. If the ACP is not funded, we will look to increase revenue growth in our planned non-subsidized MVNO business and Comprehensive Platform Services through organic sales, key hires, and, as opportunities arise, complimentary acquisitions that are synergistic and accretive to our business model.”

Management Discussion & Analysis

SurgePhone wireless companies provide mobile broadband (wireless internet service) to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays' technology-layered platform empowers convenience store clerks to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial technology products to underbanked customers. We are attempting to corner the underserved market directly to the consumers and in the stores where they shop.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, overall revenue totaled $137.1 million, or 113%, compared to the previous year. The increase was primarily due to Mobile Virtual Network Operations (“MVNO”), consisting of SurgePhone and Torch Wireless revenues related to providing subsidized mobile broadband and wireless service to consumers eligible for the ACP. The increase in MVNO revenue was $30.2 million in 2023, largely due to a subscriber count of over 260,000 wireless ACP subscribers at year-end 2023 compared to 200,000 at year-end 2022.

Operating income improved to $18.9 million in 2023 from $0.6 million in 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher gross profit in 2023 due to higher MVNO gross profit, offset slightly by higher general and administrative (“G&A”) costs.

Net income for 2023 was $20.6 million compared to a net loss of ($0.7) million in 2022. Earnings per diluted share increased to $1.39 in 2023 compared to a ($0.05) loss per share in 2022. The increase in net income was primarily a result of the expansion of our ACP subscribers and customer acquisition efficiency.

EBITDA increased to $22.3 million in 2023 from $2.3 million in 2022.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays technology-layered platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide prepaid wireless and financial technology products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 260,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. The company ranks as the 345th fastest-growing tech company in North America according to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is useful to investors because it is commonly used to evaluate companies on the basis of operating performance and leverage.

EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flows for the periods presented, nor have they been presented as an alternative to operating income or as an indicator of operating performance and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). In accordance with SEC Regulation G, the non-GAAP measurements in this press release have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measurement, which can be viewed under the heading “Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) from Operations to EBITDA” in the financial tables included in this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “attempting,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements such as regarding our market potential along with the statements under the heading Business Outlook are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including but not limited to, the funding of the ACP program by the US government for the periods after April 2024, which at this time has not been funded. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, the assumption that the ACP will be funded after April 2024, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; and our predictions about our industry. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 14,622,060 $ 7,035,654 Accounts receivable - net 9,536,074 9,230,365 Inventory 9,046,594 11,186,242 Prepaids and other 161,933 111,524 Total Current Assets 33,366,661 27,563,785 Property and equipment - net 361,841 643,373 Other Assets Note receivable 176,851 176,851 Intangibles - net 2,126,470 2,779,977 Internal use software development costs - net 539,424 387,180 Goodwill 1,666,782 1,666,782 Investment in CenterCom 464,409 354,206 Operating lease - right of use asset - net 387,869 431,352 Deferred income taxes - net 2,835,000 - Total Other Assets 8,196,805 5,796,348 Total Assets $ 41,925,307 $ 34,003,506 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,439,120 $ 5,784,374 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 1,048,224 1,728,721 Accrued income taxes payable 570,000 - Installment sale liability - 13,018,184 Deferred revenue 20,000 243,110 Operating lease liability 43,137 39,490 Notes payable - related parties 4,584,563 1,108,150 Notes payable - 1,542,033 Total Current Liabilities 12,705,044 23,464,062 Long Term Liabilities Note payable - 53,134 Notes payable - related parties - 4,493,798 Notes payable - SBA government 460,523 474,846 Operating lease liability 356,276 399,413 Total Long-Term Liabilities 816,799 5,421,191 Total Liabilities 13,521,843 28,885,253 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized 14,403,261 and 14,116,832 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 14,404 14,117 Additional paid-in capital 43,421,019 40,780,707 Accumulated deficit (15,186,203 ) (35,804,106 ) Stockholders’ equity 28,249,220 4,990,718 Non-controlling interest 154,244 127,535 Total Stockholders’ Equity 28,403,464 5,118,253 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 41,925,307 $ 34,003,506





SurgePays, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations 2023 2022 For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 137,141,832 $ 121,544,190 Costs and expenses Cost of revenues 101,499,341 108,074,782 General and administrative expenses 16,777,107 12,835,623 Total costs and expenses 118,276,448 120,910,405 Income from operations 18,865,384 633,785 Other income (expense) Interest expense (595,975 ) (1,843,396 ) Gain (loss) on investment in CenterCom 110,203 (89,082 ) Amortization of debt discount - (115,404 ) Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan - government - 524,143 Other income - 336,726 Total other income (expense) - net (485,772 ) (1,187,013 ) Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes 18,379,612 (553,228 ) Provision for income tax benefit (expense) 2,265,000 - Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 20,644,612 (553,228 ) Non-controlling interest 26,709 127,535 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 20,617,903 $ (680,763 ) Earnings (loss) per share - attributable to common stockholders Basic $ 1.45 $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ 1.38 $ (0.05 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - attributable to common stockholders Basic 14,258,172 12,395,364 Diluted 14,922,881 12,395,364



