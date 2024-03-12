Ring Energy Announces Participation in 36th Annual Roth Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference to be held in Dana Point, California from March 17-19, 2024. Paul McKinney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Dyes, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Corporate Strategy, and Travis Thomas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in the Conference and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. An updated investor presentation will be posted on the Company’s web site www.ringenergy.com on the “Presentations” page prior to the event.



