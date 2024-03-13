Expion360 Achieves UL 1973 Compliance for EX1 SmartTalk™ Bluetooth® Batteries

Reaffirms Company's Commitment to Safety and Innovation in the Rapidly Growing Lithium Battery Industry

UL 1973 Compliant EX1 SmartTalk™ Bluetooth® Batteries now Shipping to Customers

REDMOND, Ore., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, today announced that its EX1 SmartTalk™ Bluetooth® batteries are now UL 1973 compliant. This significant milestone not only reaffirms Expion360's commitment to safety and innovation but also positions the Company at the forefront of the rapidly growing lithium battery industry.





The global demand for advanced energy storage solutions is on the rise, driven by the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and the push for more efficient, reliable power storage options. According to industry reports, the lithium battery market is expected to experience substantial growth, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 14% in the coming years. We believe that the achievement of UL 1973 compliance places Expion360 in an advantageous position to capitalize on this growth, setting a new standard in the industry for battery reliability and performance.

The UL 1973 compliance ensures that Expion360's EX1 SmartTalk Bluetooth batteries meets the safety standards required by our customers for energy storage systems. With this certification, customers can have peace of mind knowing that their batteries have undergone rigorous testing and adhere to strict safety protocols.

Available in a 12.8V configuration with capacities of 368Ah and 450Ah, the EX1 SmartTalk Bluetooth batteries combine cutting-edge technology with enhanced safety features. The SmartTalk Bluetooth functionality enables seamless monitoring and control of the batteries, providing users with real-time insights into battery status and performance.

“We are proud to achieve UL 1973 compliance for our EX1 SmartTalk Bluetooth batteries,” said Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer of Expion360. “This certification not only underscores our unwavering commitment to safety but also our dedication to innovation and excellence in a growing industry. We are excited to be at the forefront of providing our customers with the safest and most reliable battery solutions available.

“The e360 battery delivers reliable and consistent power for all our customers’ adventures. Our batteries are powering RV’s traveling the country’s highways and backroads, overland vehicles navigating remote dirt roads, vans built out for off-grid living, marine vessels and off-grid homes. We back up each adventure with a 12-year warranty and ensure customers have the power they need for many years to come,” Mr. Schaffner concluded.

The UL 1973 compliant EX1 SmartTalk Bluetooth batteries are available for order today, and shipments to customers have already begun. For more information, visit www.expion360.com.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO 4 ) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with residential and industrial applications under development. On December 19, 2023, the Company announced its entrance into the home energy storage market with the introduction of two premium LiFePO 4 battery storage systems that enable residential and small business customers to create their own stable micro-energy grid and lessen the impact of increasing power fluctuations and outages. Please find the press release here.

The Company’s lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the Company, visit expion360.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" and should be evaluated as such. Examples of such forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility,” “believe,” “aim,” “goal,” “plan,” and "anticipate," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the perceived impacts of safety compliance of the Company’s products, expectations regarding the benefits of the Company’s products, trends in the Company’s markets and the continuation of such trends, and future growth in the Company’s business and products, Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Brian Schaffner, CEO

541-797-6714

Email Contact

External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

XPON@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

