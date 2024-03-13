Basis Technologies Integrates Reddit Campaign Reporting into Media Automation Platform

CHICAGO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.com), a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation solutions, today announced a first-to-market integration enabling agencies and marketers to measure Reddit ad campaigns from its platform. The Basis media automation platform now accesses real-time ad delivery data from Reddit. Its delivery data integrations from third-party ad products already include Google Ads (Search, Performance Max), Microsoft (Bing, LinkedIn), Meta (Facebook, Instagram), TikTok and Snapchat. Solving advertising complexity and unifying digital media management, Basis provides holistic campaign planning and performance insights for programmatic, direct, search and social ad channels.



Reddit is poised for growth, as advertisers can utilize it to reach audiences that aren’t on other social channels. Because it relies on contextual targeting to find audiences based on topics or conversations, it is uniquely positioned to overcome challenges associated with the deprecation of third-party cookies. However, it is yet another walled garden platform for agencies to integrate into their regular workflow. To differentiate themselves, agencies need to illustrate their command of different channels. Basis’ comprehensive third-party platform integrations empower marketers to manage, track and analyze campaign performance without the need to switch between platforms. Marketers can use data gathered through Basis to optimize omnichannel campaigns and drive performance.

“Reddit offers a unique audience of users less likely to be on multiple other social platforms. Furthermore, it engages people who are heavily invested in specific topics, hobbies, or communities,” said Amy Rumpler, SVP of search and social media services, Basis Technologies. “By funneling Reddit ad platform data automatically into our software, Basis Technologies is reducing advertising complexity and giving agencies one central command center to oversee their spend on all the major search and social ad channels in addition to their programmatic and direct media investment.”

Basis’ cross-channel campaign performance measurement solution consolidates important elements of digital advertising. It ingests ad delivery metrics from major ad servers, social and search vendors, and its integrated demand-side platform (DSP). These simplify cross-channel campaign planning, performance tracking, and pacing by reducing the time needed to check on the health of campaigns in flight, make adjustments, and assemble and unify reports.

Reddit’s proprietary tools help advertisers align with conversations and posts on its platform. Basis users who advertise on Reddit or other major ad platforms don’t have to take extra steps to log into third-party systems, locate campaign data, download spreadsheet reports with dozens of line items, and clean up reports to align them with the preferred arrangement of data. By using Basis to gain insights on campaigns running on Reddit and other platforms, marketers can see cross-channel performance data in real-time.

Basis encompasses media automation tools designed to simplify the campaign process and save time for media professionals. The platform’s nucleus is a top-rated omnichannel DSP complete with programmatic guaranteed and private marketplace deals.

Basis Technologies is a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation software and services for enterprises. The Basis platform improves omnichannel marketing performance by unifying programmatic and direct media buying, workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It delivers a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Delivered through a world-class media services team or a SaaS model, Basis solves digital media complexity and drives profitability through a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.com.

