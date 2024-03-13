NOBLIS NAMES MARK LAY AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

Reston, Va., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that it will appoint Mark Lay as vice president and chief information officer (CIO) following retirement of current CIO Gail Hogan, which the company announced in December 2023. In this role, Lay will report to Noblis’ chief financial officer, Gary Sladic, and become a member of its Executive Council.

“As a science and technology organization that helps advance national security interests, continuing to deliver the most secure and resilient infrastructure and innovative services to our customers and colleagues is paramount,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis president and chief executive officer. “The selection committee and I are confident that Mark’s combined institutional, technical and leadership skills; ability to translate technical research initiatives to deliver value to our customers; and overall business acumen position him well for this critical role.”

Lay joined Noblis in 2005 and currently serves as the company’s deputy CIO. In this role, he has successfully led key transformational initiatives and held various leadership roles for customer-facing programs, business development and capture initiatives—and is a two-time recipient of the company’s President’s Award for outstanding contributions to the corporate mission.

Lay earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and currently serves as a Board Member for the Fairfax County Government, Information Technology Policy Advisory Committee.

