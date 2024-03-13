Lotto.com Customer Wins $250,000 Without Matching any Numbers in Texas Lottery “All or Nothing” Game

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, is celebrating an extraordinary win of $250,000 for a Texas resident, An M. The jackpot prize emerged from the Texas Lottery “All or Nothing” draw game, where customers stand a chance to win either by matching all twelve numbers drawn, or, uniquely, by not matching any numbers – truly an all or nothing experience.



An M. told the Lotto.com team that she played a quick pick and then chose some of her own numbers to supplement. When she first was notified of her winning ticket, she called her husband to say she had won $250,000 and he said “you’re lying!” in disbelief. The prize money will be going into her investing portfolio as well as a donation to the Winnie Berry Animal Shelter of Angela County. An M. shared, “If I ever win the big one, I am going to rebuild Winnie Berry to make it bigger. I will pay their expenses for the next two years for them to run it.” She additionally urged other customers to play on Lotto.com, noting, “If you’re not playing on Lotto.com, take the chance!”

This recent win comes on the heels of several top tier prizes won on Lotto.com. Prior wins include a remarkable $2 Million Texas Powerball Winner and $1 Million top prize from the fan-favorite $1 Million Gold Rush scratch game. Notably, the Texas “All or Nothing” Win also marks the seventh big win with Lotto.com for An M., with five of those wins coming from Lotto.com’s pioneering Digital Scratch Ticket offering.

As with all tickets ordered on the Lotto.com platform, the Texas “All or Nothing” game helps contribute incremental funds to meaningful Texas state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services.

Lotto.com currently offers draw games to customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas, and Digital Scratch tickets to customers in Colorado, Ohio and Texas. Through its secure and convenient solution, Lotto.com provides an easy way to engage in the lottery.

Customers on Lotto.com can order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions® and digital scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

For more information on Lotto.com, visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services. Lotto.com has over 1.6 Million customers, has contributed over $71 Million to state-funded lottery initiatives, and has created 6 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history - $3 Million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Colorado, Ohio and Texas. Lotto.com is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

