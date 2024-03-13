Vishay Intertechnology Upgrades TFBS4xx and TFDU4xx Series IR Transceiver Modules With Longer Link Distance and Improved ESD Robustness

MALVERN, Pa., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has upgraded its TFBS4xx and TFDU4xx series of infrared (IR) transceiver modules for IrDA® applications to offer 20 % longer link distance and improved ESD robustness to 2 kV. With support for data rates up to 115.2 kbit/s (SIR) and link distances of 1 meter, the devices are intended for wireless communication and data transmission in energy meters and monitors, industrial automation controls, mobile phones, and medical equipment. To increase battery life in portable devices, the modules offer low power consumption with an idle supply current of < 70 μA, down to < 1 μA in shutdown mode.



Devices in the Vishay Semiconductors TFBS4xxx and TFDU4xxx series each consist of a PIN photodiode, infrared emitter (IRED), and low power control IC in a single package. By upgrading the IR transceivers with Vishay’s latest in-house IC and surface emitter chip technology, the company is assuring the long term availability of IRDC products for its customers. And as drop-in replacements for existing devices, the modules help save costs by eliminating the need for PCB redesigns.

Compliant with the latest IrDA physical layer specification, TFBS4xxx and TFDU4xxx series devices are backward-compatible and are offered in top- and side-view surface-mount packages. The enhanced solutions provide drop-in, plug and play replacements for existing devices in the series.

RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the devices are offered in a variety of package sizes and feature a wide operating voltage range from 2.4 V to 5.5 V and an operating temperature range from -25 °C to +85 °C.

Device Size Table:

Part # Dimensions (mm) TFBS4650 1.6 by 6.8 by 2.8 TFBS4652 1.6 by 6.8 by 2.8 TFBS4711 1.9 by 6 by 3 TFDU4101 4 by 9.7 by 4.7 TFDU4301 3.1 by 8.5 by 2.5



Samples and production quantities of the upgraded IR transceiver modules are available now.



Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .



The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

