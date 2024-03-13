Stephen Ng Appointed as Board Member of HDI San Francisco Bay Area

Cupertino, Calif, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, and HDI San Francisco Bay Area, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the technical support and service management community, are thrilled to announce the appointment of Stephen Ng as the new vice president of communications. With over three decades of experience in the technology and support industry, Ng brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to HDI, furthering its mission to drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities.

Stephen Ng, currently serving as the senior director of global technical support at Splashtop, has been an influential figure in the tech support and service management sectors. His extensive background encompasses building and scaling support teams, fostering community engagement, and promoting thought leadership within the industry and at key events, including SupportWorld Live, and event powered by HDI.

In his new role at HDI San Francisco Bay Area chapter, Ng aims to leverage his experience and insights to enhance community engagement, raise awareness for the chapter within the industry, and address the evolving challenges faced by professionals in the field. His strategic involvement will focus on nurturing a vibrant community of individuals at every stage of their career — from those just embarking on their journey in tech and seeking valuable connections, to seasoned professionals.

"Joining HDI San Francisco Bay Area as the Vice President of Communications is a tremendous opportunity to give back to the community that has been an integral part of my career," said Stephen Ng. "My goal is to foster an engaging and supportive environment where professionals can connect, share knowledge, and grow together. HDI is the best platform for not only nurturing the next generation of tech talent, but providing avenues for experienced veterans like me to give back to the community, share knowledge, and guide others in navigating their own paths to success. "

HDI San Francisco Bay Area offers a comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading conferences, and networking opportunities designed to advance the strategy, operations and teams of its members. In his new role, Ng plans to focus on revitalizing local chapter engagement and promoting HDI's mission and values at both national and local levels.

"We are excited to welcome Stephen Ng to our leadership team," said Terri Oropeza, president of HDI San Francisco Bay Area. "His proven track record, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to IT community engagement make him an invaluable asset to our organization. We look forward to the positive impact he will bring to our members and the broader technical support and service management community."

For more information about HDI San Francisco Bay Area and upcoming events, please visit SFHDI.org.

