Mizuho USA Foundation’s First FutureReady Grant Awarded to The Marcy Lab School

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced that it has awarded The Marcy Lab School, a tuition-free, alternative-to-college program based in Brooklyn, with a three-year grant totaling $450,000. The funding supports a newly-established data analytics track within the school’s technology curriculum. Mizuho’s new philanthropic strategy targets the intersection of technology and equity through multi-year commitments to New York City nonprofit organizations that have demonstrated success in effectively helping underrepresented young adults acquire the technical skills necessary to access competitive-wage jobs.



“We have partnered with The Marcy Lab School for several years and continue to be impressed with their vision and commitment, as well as the tremendous talent they have helped unlock,” said Lesley Palmer, Head of Community Relations, Mizuho Americas. “This data analytics track marks a pivotal expansion of their technology education curriculum to foster greater equity and opportunity. We are proud to broaden our partnership through not only grant support but also by exploring job opportunities and skills-based training for Marcy Lab students.”

The Marcy Lab School is an alternative-to-college educational nonprofit with a mission to elevate underestimated young adults by providing a path to financially rewarding and purpose-driven careers in tech. Serving students from low-income backgrounds, the school aims to remedy a lack of economic mobility, primarily among communities of color, who are under-represented in the tech sector. Through its one-year curriculum, graduates are launching financially-rewarding, purpose-driven tech careers.

“Over the past several years, we have defined success within the parameters of our software engineering program, but with the support of Mizuho, we are eager to offer our Fellows a new pathway to success through our second major,” said Reuben Ogbonna, Executive Director and Co-founder of The Marcy Lab School. “We have continually listened to the needs of our Fellows and our employer partners and believe this is only the beginning of developing and deploying innovative programming to best serve the young adults that trust Marcy on their journey to economic freedom.”

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is the 15th largest bank in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2022. Mizuho’s 60,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 800 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of corporate and investment banking, capital markets, equity and fixed income sales & trading, derivatives, FX, custody, and research to corporate, private equity, and institutional clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho provides M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory capabilities across Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mizuho employs approximately 3,500 professionals, for more information visit www.mizuhoamericas.com

The Marcy Lab School

The Marcy Lab School is a rigorous yet affordable college alternative that propels underestimated young people into the financially-rewarding, purpose-driven tech careers of their dreams. We build the engineering expertise, critical thinking skills, leadership qualities, resilience, and network our Fellows need to become their best selves, serve their communities, and thrive within an evolving tech sector.

