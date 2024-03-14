NUMERATOR PARTNER ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES SNOWFLAKE, AWS, AZURE, AND GOOGLE CLOUD

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, recently announced a comprehensive partner ecosystem with Numerator panel data available through world-leading data platforms including Snowflake, AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. This partner ecosystem provides customers the flexibility to access core panel metrics in systems most compatible with their own, in addition to being available on-demand in the Numerator Insights platform.

The Numerator partner ecosystem increases the accessibility of Numerator’s single-sourced consumer data beyond its platform and direct data feed delivery to integration with data marketplaces. This increases access across an organization and broadens use cases into audience creation, data modeling, powering business intelligence tools, and more, ultimately allowing brands to get more utility and value from their data investments.

“We’re excited to see our longstanding partner, Numerator, continuing to add value for brands and retailers,” said Prabhath Nanisetty, Head of Industry, Retail Data & Technology, Snowflake. “Through Snowflake Marketplace, Numerator’s datasets can now be securely accessed and distributed throughout an organization to inform decision making and drive innovation.”

The partner ecosystem aligns with Numerator’s commitment to reduce time-to-market for consumer insights. Available on leading data and distribution platforms including Snowflake Marketplace, Numerator provides disaggregated purchase panel data as fast as one day after the shopping trip. Numerator also provides promotions data within one week and consumer demographic data associated with prior week purchase data. Core panel metrics including Household Penetration, Buy Rate, Repeat Buyers, Spend per Trip, Units per Trip, Basket Size, and more are available from as recently as the previously completed month.

“Brands invest heavily to build a unique tech stack that aligns with their business operations,” said Brian Redmond, SVP Product & Operations, Numerator. “We meet brands where they are today and evolve with them into the future. It’s more important than ever to provide the flexibility to integrate data sets to understand comprehensive consumer behavior. We want to make it as seamless as possible for brands to blend any combination of Numerator’s purchase data, promotions data, demographic data, and market share data with other data sources to advance their business intelligence tools and strategies."

In 2023, Numerator was recognized as a Leader in the Data Enrichment category in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report. Numerator’s collaboration with Snowflake has launched a suite of solutions that enable versatility for manufacturers and retailers to build custom dashboards, define target audiences, run promotional analysis, and quantify marketing through clean room powered data matching.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.