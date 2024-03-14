Change in substantial shareholding

ING Luxembourg S.A has notified AS Tallink Grupp of substantial changes in shareholdings. As at 26 February 2024 ING Luxembourg S.A holds 36,962,260 shares which represent 4.9689% of the aggregate of votes represented by the shares of AS Tallink Grupp. Before the substantial change ING Luxembourg S.A held 37,247,260 share, which represented 5.0093% of the aggregate of votes represented by the shares of AS Tallink Grupp.

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee