TopLine Financial Credit Union Members and Employees Donate Bedding Items

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held their fourth annual Bedding Drive during the month of February benefitting four local non-profits, Avenues for Youth, Karen Organization of Minnesota, MORE Community Services and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated bedding items of pillows, sheet sets, comforters and blankets to help bring comfort to those in need in our local communities.



Employees were able to participate by donating gifts and money and TopLine members and other community members could also purchase items from the credit union’s Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return delivered to charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated over 60 bedding drive items and $830 in cash to assist local individuals and families.

“Thank you to all of our generous member and employee donors who joined us in creating comfort and warmth for our neighbors in need,” says Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO. “Every blanket and bedding item donated brings solace to someone facing uncertainty. Together, let's wrap our community in kindness and support."

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth ages 16-24 in Hennepin County. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 250 youth annually. Visit https://avenuesforyouth.org/ to learn more.

Karen Organization of Minnesota provides refugees with resources and programs to remove barriers and achieve economic, social and cultural well-being. Visit https://mnkaren.org to learn more.

MORE Community Services provides refugees and immigrants with education and support, helping them achieve economic and social independence today and for generations to come. Visit https://www.more-empowerment.org/ to learn more.

The YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading non-profit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit https://www.ymcanorth.org/impact.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of nearly $800 million and serves over 51,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

