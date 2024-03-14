DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Customers Whose Personal Data May Have Been Compromised in the Eastern Radiologists, Inc. Data Breach

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Eastern Radiologists, Inc. Eastern Radiologists, Inc. learned of suspicious activity in November 2023. To join this case, go HERE.



What happened?

Eastern Radiologists, Inc., in Greenville, North Carolina, sent a notice to their patients on March 4, 2023, saying that they had detected “suspicious activity” in their network between November 20 and 24, 2023. After further investigation, they found that an unauthorized entity had gained access to their system and had stolen the sensitive personal data of 866,000 patients. The stolen data was copied to an off-site location.

Although the personal information varied based on the patient, it may have included patients’ names, contact information, Social Security numbers, insurance details, exam and/or procedure information, referring physicians, diagnosis information, and/or imaging results.

How can I protect my personal data?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of individuals who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Eastern Radiologists, Inc. data breach.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

