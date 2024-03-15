Applied Research Associates, Inc. Expands Capabilities with AS9100 Certification

Randolph, Vt., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) announced today its Integrated Products Division has achieved AS9100:2016 certification. The certification is part of ARA’s strategic growth plan to expand further into aerospace. While ARA has a 45-year history of supporting airborne systems research and analysis, AS9100 will open ARA’s manufacturing and engineering services to the aerospace industry.

“Achieving AS9100 certification is a testament to the growth of our team and maturation of our capabilities,” said ARA Vice President Matt Fordham. “Our breadth of engineering expertise, project management, quality assurance, and manufacturing can now serve as an asset to the aerospace industry.”

AS9100 is the standard for organizations that design, develop, or provide aviation, space, and defense products and services, setting quality management system requirements with the challenges of the aerospace industry in mind.

“Achieving this certification proves our quality system is just as effective at delivering our customers world class solutions as leaders in the aerospace and defense industries,” said ARA Quality Assurance Manager Tom Olsen. “We’re excited that this achievement will allow us to offer the innovative solutions we’re known for to an even greater customer base.”

ARA’s Integrated Products Division also has the ISO 9001:2015 certification, the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system.

ARA is an international research and engineering company globally recognized for applying technically excellent, in-depth and diversified research, engineering, and technical support services, providing sophisticated technical products and solutions across a diverse range of business areas. To learn more, visit www.ara.com.

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,000 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

