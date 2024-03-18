Ragnarok Origin, Grand Launch in China on March 26, 2024!

Seoul, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok Origin will launch in China on March 26, 2024. The game received a ISBN by Chinese government in August 2023.

Ragnarok Origin has driven Ragnarok IP’s power globally with its remarkable performances since its launching in Korea in 2020, Japan and North America in 2021, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in 2022, Southeast Asia in 2023 and North, Central, South America in February 2024, respectively.

Also, the game has been awarded Google Play’s Best Game 2023, Best Multiplayer, in Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore, and selected as Google Play Best 2020 Award in Korea.

Gravity Said, “We are very pleased to be able to finally introduce Ragnarok Origin to Chinese users who have waited for the launching since the release of the ISBN in August 2023. We will try our best to provide successful services in Chinese market.”

[Gravity Official Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr