BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2024 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on March 25, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on March 28, 2024.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.047 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.045 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.113 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.059 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.172 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.078 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.290 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.032 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.036 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.162 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.198 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.055 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.164 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.084 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.076 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.118 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.079 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.193 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.215 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.150 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.171 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.099 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.074 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.084 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.132 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.075 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.066 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.108 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.118 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.088 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.110 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.132 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.097 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.396 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.368 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.061 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.045 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.071 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.130 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.057 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.042 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.062 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.120 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.051 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.093 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.120 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.203 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.092 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.181 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.110 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.186 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.088 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.047 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.037 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.103 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.072 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.092 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.082 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.080 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.255 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.073 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.100 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.133 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.062 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.048 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.167 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.110 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.047 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.246 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.182 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.284 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.069 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.050 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.055 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.068 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.044 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.064 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.062 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.054 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.056 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.103 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.116 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.086 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.065 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.248 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.040 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.000 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.000 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.000 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.076 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.090 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.090 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.047 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.111 iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF 0.152 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.147 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.083 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.131 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.097 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.161

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUU.U

Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.188

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 22, 2024, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

