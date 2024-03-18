BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2024 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on March 25, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on March 28, 2024.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.047
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.045
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.113
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.059
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.172
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.078
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.290
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.032
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.036
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.162
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.198
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.055
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.164
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.084
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.076
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW0.118
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.079
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.193
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.215
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.150
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.171
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG0.099
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U0.074
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.084
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.132
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.075
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.066
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.108
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.118
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.088
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.110
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.132
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.097
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.396
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.368
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.061
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.045
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.071
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.130
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.057
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.042
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.062
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.120
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.051
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.093
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.120
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.203
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.092
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.181
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB0.110
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.186
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.088
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.047
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.037
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.103
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.072
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.092
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.082
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.080
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.255
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.073
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.100
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.133
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.048
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.167
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.110
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.047
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.246
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.182
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.284
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.069
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.050
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.055
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.068
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.044
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.064
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.062
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.054
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.056
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.103
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.116
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.086
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.065
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.248
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.040
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.076
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH0.090
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT0.090
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U0.047
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.111
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETFXUSF0.152
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.147
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.083
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.131
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.097
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.161

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUU.U

Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.188

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 22, 2024, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

