Vislink to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Mt. Olive, NJ, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 18, 2024 – Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, will hold a conference call on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Vislink management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Interested parties may submit questions to the Company in advance of the call at VISL@gateway-grp.com by 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Questions will be addressed based on the relevance to the Company’s strategic direction and execution, shareholder base, and public disclosure rules.

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free Number: 1-833-953-2432

International Number: 1-412-317-5761

Webcast: Click here to register

Please register online approximately 10 minutes before the start time (although you may register, dial in, or access the webcast anytime during the call). If you have difficulty registering or connecting to the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live here and available for replay via the Investor Relations section of Vislink’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day through Monday, April 14, 2024.

Toll-Free Replay Number: 1-877-344-7529

International Replay Number: 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 1068552

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions—enabling broadcasters and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alec Wilson and Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

VISL@gateway-grp.com