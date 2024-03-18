ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 11-Mar-24 24,590 €891.78 21,928,890 12-Mar-24 11,235 €882.84 9,918,734 13-Mar-24 12,683 €888.54 11,269,395 14-Mar-24 9,709 €883.45 8,577,413 15-Mar-24 12,809 €875.35 11,212,304

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

