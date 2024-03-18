GTreasury Wins Global Finance Magazine’s 2024 FX Tech Award for Best TMS Provider with FX Module

CHICAGO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury, payments, and risk management software provider, today announced that the company has won Best TMS Provider with FX Module at Global Finance’s Best FX Tech Awards 2024.



Part of the Gordon Platt Foreign Exchange Awards, Global Finance’s annual FX Tech Awards program honors companies that conceive fresh ideas and execute flawlessly in designing or deploying technology to improve foreign exchange. An exclusive report on this program will be published in the January 2024 print and digital editions, as well as online at GFMag.com. Winning organizations will be honored at Global Finance’s Foreign Exchange Awards Ceremony in London in Winter 2024.

GTreasury’s world-class SaaS treasury and risk management platform provides treasury and finance teams with a powerful, connected ecosystem that includes solutions built to minimize foreign currency exposure risk. The company’s FX risk management software enables customers to manage the full lifecycle of foreign currency exposures and derivatives from a single source of truth. This FX module makes it simple to collect and communicate foreign currency exposures, derivatives and hedge program performance, enabling teams to streamline balance sheet and cash flow exposure collection, improve forecasting, and prepare more informed hedging decisions. The module also generates ASC 815/IFRS 9 compliant documentation, runs effectiveness assessments, and prepares journal entries in summary and detail formats. Using these tools, treasury and finance teams can easily satisfy disclosure requirements with accurate reporting and compliance, while identifying sources of residual FX gains and losses in their hedge program to improve its effectiveness over time.

Global Finance’s regional experts considered bank and technology provider submissions and used their own research and knowledge to make shortlists in all regions and categories, before applying a bespoke algorithm—which includes market share, scope of global coverage, innovative features, competitive pricing and customer service—to help choose the 2024 FX Tech Award winners.

“We’re proud to abstract away the complexities of FX risk management, integrate powerful FX capabilities directly into treasury workflows, and provide our customers with the seamless tools and expert support required to continually execute successful FX strategies,” said Victoria Blake, Chief Product Officer, GTreasury. “It’s an honor to have our work recognized with Global Finance Magazine’s 2024 Best FX Tech Award for ‘Best TMS Provider with FX Module.’”

“From tools that provide pre-trade analytics, to the execution of trades, all the way to post-trade compliance,” said Joseph Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance. “This year’s FX Tech winners provide increasing sophistication, flexibility and control to enable users to find the best FX tools to evaluate their exposure, identifying risks and opportunities.”

About GTreasury

GTreasury believes there is opportunity in complexity. We connect treasury and finance teams with industry-leading experts, technology solutions and untapped possibility. By simplifying complexity, teams can unleash their organization’s potential to gain strategic advantages and grow. GTreasury helps organizations reach that potential by connecting treasury and digital finance operations through a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management platform and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments, and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals, and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

About Global Finance

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 and readers in 193 countries and territories. Global Finance’s audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website — GFMag.com — offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 37 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

GTreasury Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com