Stellantis Signals Its Continued Confidence in Archer by Further Increasing Its Strategic Shareholding in the Company

Stellantis completes a series of open market purchases of ~8.3 million shares

AMSTERDAM AND SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, March 18, 2024 – Stellantis N.V. and Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced that Stellantis recently completed a series of open market purchases of ~8.3 million shares of Archer’s stock signaling Stellantis’ continued confidence in Archer’s plans to bring electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to market beginning in 2025. Stellantis’ increased investment in Archer follows CEO Carlos Tavares’ recent visit to Archer’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Santa Clara, California.

In January 2023, Stellantis announced that its goal was for Stellantis to mass produce Archer’s Midnight aircraft as its exclusive contract manufacturer thereby allowing Archer to strengthen its path to commercialization by helping it avoid hundreds of millions of dollars of spending. The construction on the first phase of Archer’s high-volume manufacturing facility in Georgia remains on track to be completed later this year. The first phase is a build out of ~350,000 square feet on a ~100 acre site designed to support production of up to 650 aircraft annually, which would make it one of the largest manufacturing facilities by volume in the aircraft industry.

Archer’s Midnight aircraft is designed to be safe, sustainable, quiet and carry four passengers plus a pilot. Midnight is optimized for back-to-back short distance trips of around 20-50 miles, with a charging time of approximately 10 minutes in-between.

“Archer has established itself as a market leader in the electrification of aviation and we believe that together we can usher in the next transportation revolution,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “This recent move by Stellantis signals our confidence in Archer’s team and the progress we see firsthand through our deep partnership.”

“We are on the cusp of changing the way the world moves in the sky,” said Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer. “Archer and Stellantis are working side by side to realize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine urban transportation and deliver tremendous value to the world’s cities and our shareholders.”

Stellantis has been a strategic partner to Archer since 2020 through various collaboration initiatives, and as an investor since 2021. During this time, Archer has leveraged Stellantis’ deep manufacturing, supply chain, and design expertise in connection with Archer’s efforts to design, develop, and commercialize its eVTOL aircraft.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer’s team is based in Santa Clara, CA.

To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

