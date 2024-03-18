LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Block Listing

A block listing application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for a total of 1,700,0000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each (the Shares) of the Company to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority. An application has also been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Shares to be admitted to trading. The Shares shall rank equally with the existing issued Shares of the Company. Admission is expected on or around 20 March 2024. The Shares will be allotted from time to time following the exercise of options pursuant to the Company’s Sharesave Scheme (700,000) and vestings under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (500,000) and Performance Share Plan (500,000).

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Dionne Mortley-Forde

Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors



About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.