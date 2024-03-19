Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).



Date on which the first tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 7 February 2024.

The duration of the first tranche of the 2024 programme: 8 February to no later than 5 April 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 7 February 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/search?issuer=1309

From 11 March to 15 March 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,845,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 272.4554 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 11 March OSE 418,253 270.5620 113,163,368.20 CEUX 43,398 271.3195 11,774,725.20 TQEX 13,349 271.1158 3,619,124.75 12 March OSE 460,000 271.2967 124,796,463.00 CEUX TQEX 13 March OSE 340,002 272.5557 92,669,498.05 CEUX 74,401 271.5821 20,205,979.10 TQEX 25,597 271.7566 6,956,152.60 14 March OSE 470,000 275.5209 129,494,833.70 CEUX TQEX 15 March OSE CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,688,255 272.5442 460,124,162.95 CEUX 117,799 271.4854 31,980,704.30 TQEX 38,946 271.5369 10,575,277.35 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 9,509,750 268.7084 2,555,349,415.45 CEUX 1,072,917 267.3978 286,895,655.55 TQEX 302,333 267.1522 80,768,929.80 Total 10,885,000 268.5360 2,923,014,000.80 Total buy-backs under first tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 11,198,005 269.2867 3,015,473,578.40 CEUX 1,190,716 267.8022 318,876,359.85 TQEX 341,279 267.6526 91,344,207.15 Total 12,730,000 269.1040 3,425,694,145.40



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 73,289,407 own shares, corresponding to 2.44% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 66,765,193 own shares, corresponding to 2.22% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





Attachment