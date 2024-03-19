Beam Global Granted U.S. Patent for Wireless / Inductive Electric Vehicle Charging Powered by Renewable Energy

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, has been granted another new patent by the United States Patent Office that covers the Company’s wireless charging technology, with the patent title Self-Contained Renewable Inductive Battery Charger.



The U.S. Patent Office granted Patent No. US 11,912,144 B2 for Beam Global’s wireless/inductive EV ARC™ that will have the capability of charging EVs wirelessly without the requirement to plug in a charging cable. The new product will be equipped with a wireless power transmitter which delivers electrical energy to charge the EV’s batteries through the air and is installed in the engineered ballast and traction pad of the EV ARC™ system. EV ARC™ products are ideal infrastructure solutions for inductive or wireless charging because the transmitters can be integrated into the product rather than requiring further disruptive construction and electrical work when installing a similar grid-tied transmitter into a parking space.

“The EV ARC is already the easiest and fastest deployed EV charging infrastructure solution. With this new patented technology a driver will have the ability to fuel a vehicle by doing no more than parking on the EV ARC. As an EV driver myself, I’m thrilled by the idea of powering my car with sunshine wirelessly and with no effort,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “But the commercial implications of this technology are even more compelling. We believe that increasing numbers of EVs will be equipped with wireless charging receivers and fleet operators and public charging operators will seek efficient methods to deploy the transmitters without having to perform permitted construction and electrical work. The wireless EV ARC will provide that ease and efficiency.”

Wireless EV charging will allow fleet managers and consumers to feel confident that their vehicles never miss a charge because they have not been plugged in. Any operator using the patented wireless EV ARC™ will simply park on the EV ARC™ as usual. The wireless charge will commence automatically without further requirements for human intervention. To disengage the charging process, the vehicle operator will simply drive away.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).



Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the acquisition of Amiga, its expected benefits, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

