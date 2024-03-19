Rejuvenation Medical Group of Canada uses MedMatrix AI Reporter to Streamline Reporting and Improve Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedBright AI Investments Inc. (the “Company” or “MedBright”) (CSE:MBAI, OTCQB:MBAIF, FSE:1V7) today announced Rejuvenation medical group is using the commercial version of MedMatrix AI Reporter for centralized clinic operations reporting and dashboarding. The Company has a significant investment in the MedMatrix product suite.



The MedMatrix AI Reporter provides data reporting from the MedMatrix AI analytics platform, a complete dashboard of a clinic’s operations, and the MedMatrix AI Forecaster, which allows management to see how changes to the clinic’s resource matching, revenue models, market locations, and competition could improve business operations.

Rejuvenation is now using the MedMatrix AI Reporter across all 8 of its clinics spread across 3 provinces in Canada, comprising 21 dermatologists, 5 Mohs surgeons, 3 plastic surgeons, and 13 general practitioners specializing in dermatology. MedMatrix AI Reporter allows Rejuvenation to streamline its financial and operations reporting, by providing a centralized and complete view of operations across all clinics.

“We are extremely impressed with the reporting capabilities of the MedMatrix AI Reporter,” said Paul Kuzel, MD, Medical Director and Dermatologist at Rejuvenation medical group. “MedMatrix is already showing us where we have opportunities to improve our clinic, and we expect we will soon be using MedMatrix forecasting and AI engines to capture these opportunities.”

Rejuvenation is expected to use all 5 MedMatrix AI-enabled products as it works to improve resource utilization, expand its clinic footprints to enhance accessibility and grow its clinical trial recruitment programs across its sites.

“The partnership with Rejuvenation has been fantastic so far,” said Trevor Vieweg, CEO of MedBright. “We look forward to building on the success of MedMatrix AI Reporter with the launch of our 4 additional tools in Rejuvenation’s clinics in the near future.”

MedBright AI is a capital allocator focused on investing in healthcare technology companies. The team at MedBright prides themselves on unparalleled access to opportunities, as well as structuring unique and advantageous investments. MedBright's mission is to construct a portfolio of synergistic investments to generate superior returns for shareholders. MedBright will focus on significant near-term and midterm high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining commitment to governance.

