Fuel Doctor: Charging Robotics successfully Installs its Wireless Charging System for Automatic Car Parks

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuel Doctor Inc. (OTC: FDOC), a Delaware corporation, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Charging Robotics Ltd. ("Charging Robotics"), an innovator of wireless charging solutions has successfully completed the installation of its wireless charging system for an automated parking system (APS). To the best of the Company's knowledge, this is the first installation of a wireless charging system for automatic car parks.

This system was installed by Charging Robotics in an automatic car park facility in Tel Aviv, Israel together with the provider of this facility under a pilot project intended to verify the performance of the system. The system reaches a charging power of 10kW and includes innovative capabilities for managed charging in order to meet limited supply of electricity and prioritize the charging process. The system includes a user interface installed on the driver’s smart phone, which is used to operate the system, receive updates on the charging process and generate reports used for billing and other useful information.

Charging Robotics’ wireless charging system is intended to solve a global problem for electric vehicles (EVs) that are parked in automatic cark parks. EVs parked in automatic car parks are in constant movement which prevents the use of charging cables. Charging Robotics believes that this challenge may be solved by its wireless charging system. The system does not require any special features or capabilities from the EV.

Automatic car parks are gaining popularity in urban areas since they allow the storage of a significantly larger number of vehicles in the same location compared to regular parking facilities. Vehicles are stored and retrieved in an automatic manner by using elevators and conveyors to automatically move plates on which the vehicle is parked. The vehicles and plates are stored in places with no access to the drivers, so manually connecting a charging cable is impossible at the final parking position. Using Charging Robotics’ solution, the driver connects the charging cable to a socket on the plate when they admit the vehicle to the automatic car park. As the vehicle reaches the final parking position, electricity is transferred to the plate on which the vehicle is parked wirelessly from the building electricity grid. From the plate to the vehicle, electricity is transferred using regular cables, thus enabling the charging of EVs with no wireless charging capability.

The system was fully designed, built and installed by Charging Robotics and incorporates two resonance coils and power electronics circuits to transfer electricity wirelessly based on electromagnetic induction. The user interface for the system, was developed through Charging Robotics’ cooperation with Make My Day, a market leader in the field of EV fleet management for minimizing EV battery consumption.

Hovav Gilan, the CEO of Charging Robotics said after the successful installation: “We believe that our system answers the challenges faced by automatic car parks as the adoption of electric vehicles increases. We are pleased with this important milestone we achieved in developing a wireless charging solution in automatic car parks”.

About Charging Robotics

Charging Robotics is developing various automatic wireless charging solutions such as robotic and stationary charging systems for electric vehicles. Robotic solutions are intended to offer the driver the ability to initiate charging by use of a simple smartphone app so that an autonomous robot will navigate under the vehicle and charge it. Stationary systems offer various solutions for example in automatic car parks allowing to charge EVs in places where drivers can’t connect plugs to sockets. For further information, visit: https://www.chargingrobotics.com/

