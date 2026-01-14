Charging Robotics Signs Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding with Deliverz AI to Develop Wireless Charging Systems for Autonomous Logistics Robots

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charging Robotics Inc. (OTC: CHEV) (the "company” or “Charging Robotics”), a technology company engaged in the development, production and installation of wireless charging systems for various applications, today announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Deliverz.ai Ltd. (“Deliverz”) to explore a collaborative business and technological partnership aimed at developing customized wireless charging systems for Deliverz's autonomous robots. Deliverz specializes in the development of advanced logistics automation solutions that integrate with third-party autonomous robots.

Under the terms of the MOU, the parties will collaborate on the development, testing, and integration of an advanced wireless charging system tailored for autonomous robots performing logistical tasks in enclosed facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, industrial sites, and other controlled environments. This initiative is subject to the execution of a binding agreement and fulfillment of certain conditions precedent.

Charging Robotics will create and provide a prototype charging system (a transmitter connected to power and a receiver on the robot side), along with technical support and documentation, while ensuring it meets all safety and regulatory standards. Deliverz will provide the robot requirements, specs, designs, and testing support, and handle integrating the charging system into its robots' software and hardware.

The parties have outlined initial steps, which includes building a working prototype, running a pilot at a real customer site, and then deciding on a full commercial deal.

This partnership highlights Charging Robotics' wireless charging technology as a practical solution for autonomous robots, helping reduce downtime, simplify operations, and support hands-free automation in busy indoor environments like healthcare and industry.

Hovav Gilan, CEO of Charging Robotics Ltd., the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Israel that is engaged in the research and development of innovative wireless EV charging technology, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Deliverz.ai, an innovator in autonomous logistics robots for hospitals and enclosed facilities. Our advanced wireless charging technology, offers reliable, contactless power solutions that eliminate the limitations of traditional methods. This collaboration demonstrates the wide potential of our technology to extend beyond our core business — delivering seamless wireless EV charging in automated parking lots — to exciting new fields through strategic partnerships like this one. While we remain fully focused on advancing EV charging for automated parking facilities, these opportunities allow us to leverage our expertise and expand into additional applications, driving broader innovation and adoption."

Deliverz AI Ltd., a subsidiary of Gix Internet Ltd. (TASE: GIX.TA), specializes in the development, integration, and operation of autonomous robotic systems for logistical tasks in hospitals, medical institutions, and other logistics centers.

About Charging Robotics

Charging Robotics is developing various automatic wireless charging solutions such as robotic and stationary charging systems for EVs. Robotic solutions are intended to offer the driver the ability to initiate charging by use of a simple smartphone app that instructs an autonomous robot, which navigates under the EV for access and charging capabilities. Our stationary systems offer various charging solutions, including in automatic car parks where the company’s system allowing EVs to charge in places where drivers can’t connect plugs to sockets. For further information, visit: https://www.chargingrobotics.com/

