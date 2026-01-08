Charging Robotics to Deliver Expanded Wireless Charging Systems for Parking Design's Automatic Parking Facility

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charging Robotics Inc. (OTC: CHEV) (the "company” or “Charging Robotics”), a technology company engaged in the development, production and installation of wireless charging systems for various applications, today announced significant progress on its landmark commercial project with Parking Design Ltd.

Building on the company's first commercial order for the deployment of wireless charging systems in automatic parking facilities, Parking Design has issued a new purchase order reflecting an expanded scope of work. The customer has also transferred the initial 20% payment, demonstrating strong commitment to advancing the project. Delivery and installation of the expanded systems are targeted for March 2026.

This update reinforces Charging Robotics' position as an innovator addressing the challenges of electric vehicle (EV) charging in automated environments, where manual cable connections are not feasible. The company's advanced wireless technology enables seamless, efficient charging of multiple EVs simultaneously, leveraging AI and machine learning for optimal energy management and supporting the growth of sustainable urban mobility.

Hovav Gilan, CEO of Charging Robotics Ltd., the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Israel that is engaged in the research and development of innovative wireless EV charging technology, commented: "We are delighted with this continued momentum in our flagship project with Parking Design. The expanded order and upfront payment highlight the growing demand for our wireless solutions and validate our technology's real-world applicability. We look forward to successful delivery and installation in March, paving the way for broader commercialization."

Parking Design Ltd., a leading innovator in state-of-the-art parking solutions, selected Charging Robotics' systems to enhance space efficiency, user convenience, and EV integration in automated parking facilities.

About Charging Robotics

Charging Robotics is developing various automatic wireless charging solutions such as robotic and stationary charging systems for EVs. Robotic solutions are intended to offer the driver the ability to initiate charging by use of a simple smartphone app that instructs an autonomous robot, which navigates under the EV for access and charging capabilities. Our stationary systems offer various charging solutions, including in automatic car parks where the company’s system allowing EVs to charge in places where drivers can’t connect plugs to sockets. For further information, visit: https://www.chargingrobotics.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Charging Robotics, and its subsidiary Charging Robotics Ltd. (together, the “Company”), they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, the Company uses forward looking statements when it discusses the growing demand for its wireless solutions.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of any third-party websites.

