As Rapid Growth in Automated Parking Accelerates, Charging Robotics Is Well Positioned for the Future Urban EV Ecosystem

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As urban centers worldwide grapple with space constraints and the accelerating shift to electric vehicles (EVs), the automated parking systems market is experiencing rapid growth, creating compelling opportunities for innovative solutions like those from Charging Robotics Inc. (OTC: CHEV) (the "company” or “Charging Robotics”). With the size of the automated parking market projected to nearly double in value over the next seven years, and with the global EV market experiencing growth at an even faster rate, , Charging Robotics' wireless charging technology integrated into robotic parking facilities has the potential to position the company as a pivotal player in the future of sustainable urban mobility.

According to a recent report from Fortune Business Insights, the global automated parking system market is set to expand from USD 4.31 billion in 2025 to USD 8.37 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The commercial segment is leading this charge, driven by rapid urbanization and the demand for space-efficient, fully automated systems that can handle high-density environments, like multi-level garages in cities such as Tokyo, Shanghai, New York, and more. This growth is fueled by the need to reduce congestion, minimize emissions from vehicles circling for spots, and integrate smart technologies for seamless operations.

Parallel to this, the EV market is on an even steeper trajectory, underscoring the urgency for advanced charging infrastructure. Fortune Business Insights also projects the global electric vehicle market to skyrocket from USD 892.63 billion in 2025 to USD 2,131.89 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.2%. Factors like government incentives, falling battery costs, and consumer demand for eco-friendly transport are propelling this expansion, with EVs expected to dominate urban fleets and personal vehicles. However, challenges like charging accessibility in constrained spaces remain a bottleneck- precisely where automated parking with wireless solutions shines.

Charging Robotics is strategically staking its claim in this converging ecosystem through a series of key advancements. In April 2025, the company successfully installed its first wireless EV charging system in an automated parking facility in Israel, demonstrating hands-free charging via inductive technology and robotic vehicle positioning. Building on this, in January 2026, Charging Robotics secured an expanded purchase order from Parking Design Ltd., including an initial 20% payment, for additional systems targeted for delivery by March 2026. The company's integration of AI and machine learning further enhances its edge, enabling dynamic charging prioritization based on battery levels, energy costs, and grid demand—features that optimize efficiency and support broader smart grid initiatives.

Hovav Gilan, CEO of Charging RoboticsLtd., the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Israel that is engaged in the research and development of innovative wireless EV charging technology, stated: "We believe that the rapid evolution of automated parking and EVs represents a transformative opportunity for urban sustainability. Our wireless platforms are designed to eliminate the friction in EV adoption, making charging as effortless as parking itself. With milestones like our recent installations and partnerships, we're not just participating in this market – we believe that we are helping define it."

As global cities - from Tokyo to New York to Dubai - adopt robotic parking to maximize space and integrate EVs, Charging Robotics' believe that its focus on scalable, AI-enhanced wireless tech sets it up for broader impact.

For details on Charging Robotics' wireless EV charging solutions, visit https://www.chargingrobotics.com/ .

About Charging Robotics

Charging Robotics is developing various automatic wireless charging solutions such as robotic and stationary charging systems for EVs. Robotic solutions are intended to offer the driver the ability to initiate charging by use of a simple smartphone app that instructs an autonomous robot, which navigates under the EV for access and charging capabilities. Our stationary systems offer various charging solutions, including in automatic car parks where the company’s system allowing EVs to charge in places where drivers can’t connect plugs to sockets. For further information, visit: https://www.chargingrobotics.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Charging Robotics, and its subsidiary Charging Robotics Ltd. (together, the “Company”), they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, the Company uses forward looking statements when it discusses the expected growth of the global automated parking system market and the global electric vehicle market, its belief that the rapid evolution of automated parking and EVs represents a transformative opportunity for urban sustainability and its belief that it is helping to define the automated parking system market and the electric vehicle market.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of any third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact: