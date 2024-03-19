eXp Realty Continues to Welcome Leading Agents Around the World

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the parent company of eXp Realty®, Virbela, and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced it has grown its worldwide network with the recent addition of multiple highly productive teams and agents.



"Our growth at eXp is a testament to our robust value proposition and the solid groundwork we provide for professional development,” said Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer at eXp Realty. “Each of these amazing new joiners brings unique strengths, contributing to our vibrant, thriving community committed to innovation and excellence. We are not just growing in numbers, we are expanding our collective potential.”

Recent New Joiners to eXp Realty



David St. Jean and his wife, Kim, brought their team of 18 agents and five staff members to eXp as part of the David St. Jean Real Estate Group in Edmonton, Alberta. Last year they closed $67,374,217 (CAD) in sales on 174 transactions with five pending. His team is among the top 5% in Canadian real estate.

Rob Chevez joined in February, moving his 29-agent and 15-staff CAZA Group, which is based in the DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia) and Tennessee. The high-producing team closed $115 million in volume in 2023 and $1 billion since 2009.

Ruben Luna took his 52-agent Luna Team juggernaut to even bigger heights, joining eXp Realty in January 2024. The Luna Team closed on $227,563,579 in sales on 607 units in 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona and the surrounding cities.

Sahil Chhabra of Calgary, Alberta moved his team of 21 agents and 7 support staff to eXp after closing over $425 million in sales on more than 600 properties over the last 4 years, having only started his business during the pandemic in 2020.

Andy Mandel of the Mandel Team based in Coral Springs, Florida, joined in February, bringing his 20-person team of 16 agents and 4 staff, who closed on $78,500,000 in volume on 163 transactions in 2023.

Jason Hill, a news anchor-turned-broker based in Austin, Texas, closed his independent brokerage and moved his 6-agent team to eXp which closed $20 million on 33 units in 2023.

Simon and Louis-Philippe Lemieux of Équipe Lemieux are Montreal-based twin brothers who joined eXp in February, bringing with them their track record of $9.4 million in sales on 23 transactions in 2023.

Fred Ayotte and Lucette Madrigueras of Global Real Estate Vallarta moved their 5-person boutique Mexico agency with production of over $33 million per year.

Maurice Nieman of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, joined eXp Commercial in February. He has closed over $130 million in commercial sales since 2021.

Matthew Barry of the Matthew Barry Realty Group, based in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada, moved his 3-agent team in January. They had $81,883,510 (CAD) in closed sales on 191 units in 2023.

Joe Peterson closed his independent brokerage, Briko Realty Services, and moved his 41-agent team in January. The North Texas-based group closed $98,750,000 on 277 units in 2023.

Nate and Kelly Lancaster of Monroe, Wisconsin, moved their team of 23 agents and 2 support staff to eXp in January. Their team closed $26 million in sales on 86 units in 2023.

Justin Core closed his independent Core Group Real Estate brokerage in Orlando and moved his 32 agents to eXp in January. His team closed on $145 million in sales on 265 units in 2023.



Celebrating eXp Realty’s Ongoing Commitment to Enhancing its Agent Value Proposition

In 2023, eXp Realty paid more than $230 million in revenue share and equity benefits to its agents and brokers in 2023 , demonstrating the company’s dedication to fostering agent growth and success.

, demonstrating the company’s dedication to fostering agent growth and success. Since introducing eXp Exclusives in October 2023, this cutting-edge platform now boasts 10,000 eXp Realty agents with more joining every day creating access to a vast network of on- and off-market listings for eXp agents and their clients.

in October 2023, this cutting-edge platform now boasts 10,000 eXp Realty agents with more joining every day creating access to a vast network of on- and off-market listings for eXp agents and their clients. eXp World Holdings announced its exclusive partnership with KGCI Real Estate On Air , an online streaming radio channel created to empower, inspire and foster professional growth for all real estate agents through a dynamic mix of educational, insightful and motivational segments.

, an online streaming radio channel created to empower, inspire and foster professional growth for all real estate agents through a dynamic mix of educational, insightful and motivational segments. eXp Realty Luxury continued its global expansion, with the program now available across 13 international markets across North America and Europe, providing cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of luxury markets.

continued its global expansion, with the program now available across 13 international markets across North America and Europe, providing cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of luxury markets. Opendoor became the primary cash offer solution behind eXp’s ExpressOffers platform through an integrated API tool. With this integration, eXp agents will be able to request a cash offer on qualifying homes on behalf of their clients directly through the eXp agent dashboard.



