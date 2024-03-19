NMDP Receives Record-Breaking $5 Million Philanthropic Gift

MINNEAPOLIS, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDPSM, formerly Be The Match, recently received a $5 million gift from the Moore family – the largest, single donation NMDP has ever received – to support the organization’s mission of advancing cell therapy research and treatments. The donation will help fund new research, donor recruitment efforts and patient grants.



A portion of the $5 million will fund recruitment, to continue adding young, ethnically diverse members to the NMDP Registry, the world’s most diverse registry of blood stem cell or marrow donors. Another part of the gift will support patient financial assistance, the number one patient-reported barrier to transplant.

The gift also fully funded this year’s Amy Strelzer Manasevit Research Program, one of the largest and most coveted grants in the transplant and cell therapy field. The grant is awarded to early-career researchers investigating preventions or treatments to life-threatening complications following all forms of cell therapy. NMDP recently named the two grant recipients whose research will help improve post-transplant outcomes.

“Generous supporters, like the Moore family, make it possible for NMDP to conduct ground-breaking research, support the next generation of investigators, offer patient assistance and grow our registry,” said Joy King, Chief Advancement Officer, NMDP. “With the Moore family’s generous contribution to NMDP, good goes a long way in advancing our mission, and we are extremely grateful. Philanthropy is critical to our work and helps more patients receive their life-saving cell therapy.”

In 2012, a young member of the Moore family received a blood stem cell transplant facilitated by NMDP. Since then, the Moore family has hosted recruitment drives, volunteered, and funded research, patient financial assistance, and recruitment programs.

Thanks in part to philanthropic gifts, NMDP has made monumental strides in accelerating progress and expanding access to treatment. The organization recently unveiled breakthrough research that will allow more patients with blood cancer or blood disorders to access life-saving cell therapy.

About NMDPSM

At NMDPSM, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world’s most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we’re expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. NMDP. Find cures. Save lives.