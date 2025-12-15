Big Nova Gives $3 Million to Advance NMDP’s Mission and Help More Patients Receive Blood Stem Cell Transplants

MINNEAPOLIS and ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDPSM announced today that Big Nova has made a transformational $3 million philanthropic gift that will support thousands of patients receiving life-saving cell therapy from selfless blood stem cell donors. This generous gift propelled NMDP to surpass its ambitious $100 million comprehensive campaign goal, representing a historic achievement that will advance the organization’s mission.

Big Nova’s recent donation will expand access to patient and donor assistance programs, helping more patients overcome the financial barriers associated with transplant and ensuring more donors can say “yes” when called. The gift is expected to have far-reaching impact, supporting thousands of patients and donors navigating the process of receiving or donating blood stem cells to treat more than 75 different blood cancers like leukemia or blood disorders like sickle cell disease.

“Our family knows the hope NMDP brings because we’ve lived it. We felt our worlds turn upside down when a loved one was diagnosed with leukemia, and when an unrelated donor stepped forward to offer her a chance at a cure, we were so grateful and wanted to give back,” said Sarah Asma, Executive Director, Big Nova, NMDP Foundation board member and $100 million campaign committee chair. “We are honored to continue to help more patients receive a second chance at life and help more families feel the same relief we did.”

Financial challenges are the No. 1 barrier patients cite to getting a blood stem cell transplant. Each day, NMDP receives 15 grant requests from patients needing help with transplant-related expenses like housing, transportation and medications. In 2025, NMDP provided more than $7 million in financial assistance to 3,405 patients.

Donor support is equally essential to NMDP’s mission. To ensure there is never a cost to donate, NMDP covers all travel expenses to donation centers for the donor and a companion, potential lost wages during donation and reimbursements for childcare, pet care or other needs during the approximately 40 hours committed over several weeks.

“Big Nova’s belief in our mission and their dedication to saving lives through cell therapy will have a lasting impact on thousands of patients and their families,” said Amy Ronneberg, CEO, NMDP. “Their support illustrates a family turning their loved one’s lifesaving experience into a powerful purpose: paying their gratitude forward to inspire hope and ensure that other patients have the same chance at a cure.”

In 2012, a young member of the Moore family received a blood stem cell transplant facilitated by NMDP. Since then, the Moore family has hosted recruitment drives, volunteered, and funded research, patient financial assistance, and recruitment programs.

Asma personally took on the role of campaign chair for NMDP’s $100 million comprehensive campaign launched in 2020 and the goal was recently met and surpassed. The Big Nova and Moore family’s gifts helped the organization achieve this historic fundraising milestone, which is critical to enabling more patients to access cell therapy.

The Moore family formed the Big Nova Foundation in 2023 to spark hope and ignite change among the causes near and dear to the family and the Central Florida community, which the family has called home for six generations.

Big Nova’s commitment reflects a deep connection to NMDP’s lifesaving work and vision of a world where every patient can receive their lifesaving cell therapy. Join this movement of hope and give a gift to support patients battling leukemia, lymphoma and other blood cancers or blood disorders by visiting: https://go.nmdp.org/BigNovaGive

About NMDPSM

At NMDPSM, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world’s most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we’re expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. NMDP. Find cures. Save lives.