A Rockstar Puppet and a Life-Saving Message: NMDP Launches New Awareness Campaign to Help More Patients Receive Cell Therapy

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDPSM, a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, today announced the launch of a new public service announcement (PSA) created in partnership with its marketing agency, Tombras. The campaign, “Know Your N-M-D-Ps,” is designed to raise awareness of the organization and blood stem cell transplants as a critical treatment option for patients fighting blood cancers such as leukemia or lymphoma. The campaign offers a playful, unexpected and memorable approach designed to break through so that conversations about blood cancer feel approachable.

“Our goal was to meet people where they are—relaxing at home, watching TV or scrolling online, distracted—and make them stop for something that truly matters,” said Erica Jensen, senior vice president, strategy and advancement, at NMDP. “This PSA does that with creativity, humor and heart, but also with purpose. Every new person who joins the registry could be the donor who saves a life.”

The PSA stars a singing puppet backed by a raucous rock anthem that convinces a stunned office worker to join the NMDP RegistrySM with a quick cheek swab. The upbeat song talks about the many ways NMDP helps patients fight blood cancer, including partnering with doctors to lead cutting-edge research, matching patients with donors and providing financial assistance. The PSA highlights the real impact of blood stem cell donations by featuring a real donor and recipient who matched through NMDP.

The campaign was brought to life by Tombras, with production led by Bob Industries directors Spencer Susser and Daniel Campos.

“Cancer will touch almost everyone at some point. It’s become so common that many people, especially younger audiences, tune it out,” said Heather Thrash, group creative director at Tombras. “Breaking through that wall of awkward discomfort is how we save lives.”

The campaign will be shown on TV, streaming platforms and social media. View the new PSA on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBZdiT5DEzM

How to help

Every 3–4 minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with a blood cancer. For many, a blood stem cell transplant may be the best or only chance for a cure. Yet 75 percent of patients do not have a fully matched donor in their own family and will turn to NMDP to find an unrelated donor. Expanding and diversifying the registry with individuals willing to say “yes” when called to donate is essential—and life-saving.

Individuals between the ages of 18–35 can request a swab kit to join the registry at home by visiting nmdp.org/swab.

About NMDP

At NMDP, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world’s most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we’re expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. NMDP. Find cures. Save lives.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f964b619-c29f-42db-b7a9-782b047a58ff