Westwood One’s Audio Coverage of NCAA® March Madness Returns to TuneIn

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, announced today the platform has complete audio coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s basketball tournament games through its partnership with Westwood One. From the opening tip-off to the national championship game on April 8, fans have access to the play-by-play action of every game through TuneIn Premium.

Beginning with the First Four round of the men’s tournament on March 19 & 20, TuneIn Premium subscribers can stream all the excitement of March Madness and more across multiple platforms and connected devices. TuneIn will also have coverage of the women’s tournament starting with the Sweet 16 on March 29 through to the championship game on April 7.

TuneIn continues to bring collegiate sports fans the best in real-time college sports coverage through best-in-class partners like Westwood One. In addition to coverage of the NCAA Division I basketball tournaments, the platform has significantly ramped up its college football offerings on TuneIn Premium to become the leading audio destination for sports fans.

“TuneIn is doubling down on our promise to deliver best-in-class sports coverage of fan-favorite events like March Madness with top sports partners like Westwood One,” said Kevin Straley, Chief Content Officer at TuneIn. “Our continued partnership with Westwood One gives our listeners access to non-stop play-by-play coverage of NCAA Division I basketball tournaments to catch all the excitement in one place, wherever they are.”

TuneIn is available on mobile and desktop devices. Listeners can upgrade to TuneIn Premium for $9.99 per month to live stream their favorite sports, audiobooks and commercial-free news. To learn more about TuneIn and its Premium subscription, visit TuneIn.com .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Westwood One

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of Cumulus Media (NSDQ: CMLS), offers iconic, nationally syndicated sports, news, and entertainment content to more than 250 million monthly listeners across an audio network of nearly 9,800 affiliated broadcast radio stations as well as streaming and digital platforms. Westwood One is the largest audio network in America, home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the AP, CBS Sports Radio, and the Academy of Country Music Awards. Westwood One also produces, distributes, markets, and sells podcasts for the Cumulus Podcast Network, which delivers on-demand access to America’s leading icons of talk, sports celebrities, lifestyle personalities, and award-winning true-crime and entertainment shows. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions with big, bold voices on programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information, please visit www.westwoodone.com .