Flourish Announces New Relationship with Focus Financial to Bring Flourish Cash to More Focus Firms

New York, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish, a platform that provides innovative access to financial products that help registered investment advisors (“RIAs”) improve their clients’ financial outcomes, today announced a new formal relationship with Focus Financial Partners (“Focus”), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, to make Flourish Cash available to additional Focus firms.



Flourish already works with over a dozen Focus firms, including Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC, which has previously shared its success in leveraging Flourish, and The Colony Group, LLC. This new relationship formalizes the existing strong organic relationship between Flourish and Focus and sets the stage for making Flourish Cash available to additional Focus firms as Focus enters its next phase of growth.



“Throughout the years, we have been fortunate to work with a number of Focus firms, helping their clients generate higher earnings on their reserve savings,” said Max Lane, CEO of Flourish. “Formalizing our relationship recognizes the mutual benefits that Focus firms, their end clients, Focus, and Flourish have already enjoyed so far. We look forward to bringing Flourish Cash to more Focus firms as part of this expanded relationship.”



“We are delighted to formalize our partnership with Flourish, marking a natural progression that aligns with our strategic vision for empowering our firms and their clients with innovative financial solutions,” added Michael Nathanson, President of Focus and Chief Executive Officer of The Colony Group.

Flourish’s products are built exclusively for RIAs and help financial advisors bring held-away assets into their orbit. Flourish Cash, its cash management solution, was recognized as a “Software All Star” in the 2024 T3 / Inside Information Software Survey. Flourish also recently announced Flourish Annuities, an end-to-end annuities solution built specifically for RIAs and their clients.



Over 750 RIAs managing over $1.5 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to bring more assets into their orbit. The Flourish platform allows advisors to feature their firm’s branding, incorporate holdings into core technology systems, obtain visibility into balances, statements, and tax documents—as well as access client-friendly materials, robust and customizable compliance resources, white-glove support, and more.

About Flourish

Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform supports more than $4.5 billion in assets under custody and is used by more than 750 wealth management firms representing more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly-owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). For more information, visit www.flourish.com.



About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.



