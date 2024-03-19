Stellantis and California Partner to Drive Carbon Emissions Reduction Efforts

Agreement will avoid 10-12 million metric tons of greenhouse gases in the United States





Customers across the U.S. will benefit from having full access to the five plug-in hybrids and two battery electric vehicles available now, with eight new battery electric vehicles coming this year





Stellantis will continue its efforts that promote electric vehicle awareness, expand charging infrastructure and drive dealer readiness





AMSTERDAM, March 19, 2024 – Stellantis today announced a partnership with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) demonstrating the Company’s resolve to achieve its industry-leading ambition to be carbon net zero by 2038, aligned with its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

As part of the agreement with CARB, Stellantis pledged to expand its ongoing commitment to strengthen its electrification offensive through educational efforts for U.S. consumers and dealers on the benefits of electric vehicles (EV). This includes collaborating with Veloz, the leader in promoting EV awareness efforts, providing discounted EVs to organizations in disadvantaged communities, and building upon ongoing efforts and contributing an additional $10 million for the installation of public EV chargers.

“Together, we have found a win-win solution that is good for the customer and good for the planet,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “This agreement will avoid 10 to 12 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions over the lifetime of the agreement and will also allow our U.S. customers to fully benefit from our advanced technologies, including five plug-in hybrids and two pure electric vehicles. We remain as determined as ever to offer sustainable options across our brand portfolio and being a leader in the global decarbonization efforts.”

“This partnership with Stellantis will help California achieve our ambitious goals to drastically cut pollution and get more clean cars on the roads,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom. “The biggest and most influential companies in the world understand that this is how we can fight climate change together, and it’s another example of the private sector joining California to help millions of people get into clean vehicles.”

“California’s work with leading manufacturers is an example of the collaboration that will clean our air, combat climate change and improve health outcomes for residents in the state,” said CARB Chair Liane Randolph. “Importantly, industry collaboration helps accelerate the deployment of zero-emissions options that will make a more sustainable future possible.”

“California’s persistent air pollution and the growing threat of climate change require action and innovation, and our collaboration with Stellantis is an example of the industry partnerships that will further a clean air future,” said CARB Executive Officer Dr. Steven Cliff. “Collaborations like this ensures healthier air for Californians and certainty for manufacturers.”

Stellantis currently sells five plug-in hybrids in the U.S., including the number one selling Jeep ® Wrangler 4xe, Jeep ® Grand Cherokee 4xe, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale. Two pure electric vehicles are also available – FIAT 500e and Ram ProMaster EV. The Company plans to introduce eight new BEV models this year in the U.S., as part of its planned offering of 48 BEV nameplates globally by end of 2024.

As part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis is investing more than €50 billion in electrification over the decade and targets reaching a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. To achieve these sales targets, the Company is securing approximately 400 GWh of battery capacity, including support from six battery manufacturing plants in North America and Europe. Stellantis is on track to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038, all scopes included, with single-digit percentage compensation of remaining emissions.

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis



