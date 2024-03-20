Access Recognized by Newsweek as One of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024

PEABODY, Mass., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, today announced that it has been recognized by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024. This award is based on the survey results of over 220,000+ individuals which included representation at over 1.5 million companies in America.



Companies today recognize that a diverse workforce contributes significantly to organizational success, cultivating creativity and innovation based on a mix of perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds. Employees are more likely to stay with a company that nurtures an inclusive culture where everyone feels valued, contributing to higher levels of job satisfaction and reducing turnover.

“The tenets of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are important to us at Access, and we are committed to ensuring that they remain central to our culture,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. “DEI is not a checkmark for us, but a journey to continually improve upon our efforts to ensure our Team Members feel comfortable, respected, and valued at work every day. We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek for our ongoing dedication in this area and for maintaining a favorable work environment.”

Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek, stated: “Diversity is a widely discussed topic – and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024,” highlighting companies that are committed to offering diverse and inclusive work environments.”

Click here to see the award methodology and the full list of companies recognized by Newsweek for this 2024 award.

About Access:

Access is the largest privately held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America, and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software, and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global media organization that has earned audience time and trust for more than 90 years. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

For more information, contact:

Melissa Kolodziej

781-710-0763

melissa.kolodziej@accesscorp.com